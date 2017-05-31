 
 
 
S. Sudan’s national dialogue to include "armed opposition": official

May 30, 2017 (JUBA) - The steering committee for the South Sudan’s national dialogue said all stakeholders, including the armed opposition, will be consulted for the process in all parts of the young nation.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Abraham Awolich, a coordinator at the steering committee secretariat said the initiation steps would take more than a month.

“In the next five weeks, the steering committee for the national dialogue will discuss with a number of stakeholders, including civil society, media, women, youth, political parties, armed groups and even the organized forces to physically solicit ideas about what people want to talk about in the national dialogue, what should be items on the agenda and how it should be approached,” he told reporters in the capital, Juba Tuesday.

The committee, at a two day meeting held this week, appears to have maintained its inclusive approach to the national dialogue.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir officially launched the long-awaited national dialogue initiative in the capital, Juba on Monday last week. The national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced from the East African nation.

  • 31 May 08:41, by Midit Mitot

    Steering committee chairman is right, national dialogue without Dr Machar is red line and wasting of resources.

    • 31 May 08:51, by jubaone

      Midit Mitot,
      Thank you. The Kiirminal cant just cook "walwal" and call Riak like an outsider to come and join him, NO. Both or all must either be involved in the preparation and cooking or not. Perhaps Riak or the rest dont like walwal anyway so what? Disbandon this bogus committee and let Riak and the rest bring in their teams in the preparation and cooking of this national food. Otherwise NO

  • 31 May 09:23, by Guor Manyiel Mayiik

    We should welcome the initiative of peace dialogue with open hearts as South Sudanese, being solely the instrument which will drive the nation into the light. The agenda of dialogue help post-conflict countries and they are enjoying the fruit of acceptance each other. What happened in Rwanda 1994? Are they still fighting now or they accept their national dialogue? Let us be mindful of future gen.

    • 31 May 09:47, by Midit Mitot

      Guor Manyiel,
      Don,t compare Paul Kigame of Rwanda and Kiir of South Sudan,Kiir is being drive by JCE while Paul was followed the foot step of their National parliament decision, and therefore, Rwanda national dialogue was so inclusive, they never left out any one, but Kiir is not willing to include Dr Machar in to this such a dialogue, how will you guys preaching this?

