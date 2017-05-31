 
 
 
Wednesday 31 May 2017

Jonglei state mayor warned over judicial interference

May 31, 2017 (BOR) - The president of the High court in South Sudan’s Jonglei state, Jairo Ajang has criticized the town mayor after the latter dissolved of the bench court, describing it as a violation of the country’s laws.

The mayor of Bor town municipality, on 26 May, 2017 issued administrative order No. 9/2017 dissolving the Bor town bench court.

Another order was again issued on 29 May, 2017, which saw the appointment of nine chiefs who are to sit on Bor town bench court.

The high court judge, however, condemned the two orders, saying they were unlawful. He urged the public not to corporate with the new bodies.

The president of high court of Jonglei issued an administrative order showing the mayor deliberately violated article 122 which stipulates that, “Judicial power is vested in an independent institution known as the judiciary of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011”.

“[The] mayor’s order is deemed null and void and neither case shall be referred to it, nor warrant or order shall be regarded as lawful”, partly read’s Ajang’s letter in reaction to the mayor’s two orders.

“Also election or selection of the chiefs for the bench court and their terms and conditions of service are enshrined under section 105 and 106 respectively of the Local government Act 2009,” it added.

(ST)

