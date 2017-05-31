 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 31 May 2017

EU condemns arbitrary detention of Sudanese rights defender, calls for his release

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Mudawi Ibrahim
May 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union Tuesday has expressed concern over the prolonged extrajudicial detention of Sudanese human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim Adam and called for his release.

"The length of detention and delays in due process remain a source of concern," said a Catherine Ray, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"The EU supports the recent call by UN Independent Expert, Aristide Nononsi, for the immediate release of Dr Mudawi and of Hafiz Idris, another human rights defender," the statement further stressed.

EU Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Jan Figel, was allowed by the Sudanese authorities to meet with Mudawi in his place of detention during a visit to Khartoum in March 2017.

In a statement released on 25 May, Amnesty International Ibrahim is facing six charges two of which may result in the death penalty or life imprisonment if he is convicted.

" Dr Mudawi Ibrahim Adam was on 11 May charged by the State Security Prosecution with six offences under the 1991 Penal Code. He is charged with Undermining the Constitutional System; and Waging War against the State, both of which can be punished by the death penalty or life imprisonment," Amnesty said.

According to the rights group, the prominent activist is further charged with espionage; inciting hatred against the State; being a member of criminal and terrorist organisations; and dissemination of false information.

His family and lawyers didn’t yet announce the charges mentioned by Amnesty. They keep calling for his release or fair trial but they refuse the continuation of the status quo.

Several months ago a media close to the ruling National Congress Party said Adam is accused of contributing to a report released by Amnesty last year accusing Khartoum of using chemical weapons against civilians in Darfur.

Adam, a university professor and Chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested on 7 December 2016 by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)

Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)

National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.