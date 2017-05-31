EU condemns arbitrary detention of Sudanese rights defender, calls for his release



May 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union Tuesday has expressed concern over the prolonged extrajudicial detention of Sudanese human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim Adam and called for his release.

"The length of detention and delays in due process remain a source of concern," said a Catherine Ray, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"The EU supports the recent call by UN Independent Expert, Aristide Nononsi, for the immediate release of Dr Mudawi and of Hafiz Idris, another human rights defender," the statement further stressed.

EU Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Jan Figel, was allowed by the Sudanese authorities to meet with Mudawi in his place of detention during a visit to Khartoum in March 2017.

In a statement released on 25 May, Amnesty International Ibrahim is facing six charges two of which may result in the death penalty or life imprisonment if he is convicted.

" Dr Mudawi Ibrahim Adam was on 11 May charged by the State Security Prosecution with six offences under the 1991 Penal Code. He is charged with Undermining the Constitutional System; and Waging War against the State, both of which can be punished by the death penalty or life imprisonment," Amnesty said.

According to the rights group, the prominent activist is further charged with espionage; inciting hatred against the State; being a member of criminal and terrorist organisations; and dissemination of false information.

His family and lawyers didn’t yet announce the charges mentioned by Amnesty. They keep calling for his release or fair trial but they refuse the continuation of the status quo.

Several months ago a media close to the ruling National Congress Party said Adam is accused of contributing to a report released by Amnesty last year accusing Khartoum of using chemical weapons against civilians in Darfur.

Adam, a university professor and Chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested on 7 December 2016 by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

(ST)