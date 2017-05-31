Dabajo group says Sudan’s government violates power-sharing deal

May 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Justice and Equality Movement-Dabajo (JEM-Dabajo) has accused the Sudanese government of violating a power-sharing protocol which is part of a peace agreement signed in 2013 with Khartoum.

Bakheit Abdel-Karim Dabajo (SUNA)

The former rebel group signed a peace agreement in Doha with the Sudanese government on 6 April 2013, following a split from JEM led by Gibril Ibrahim in September 2012.

After the formation of the new transitional government tasked with the implementation of the national dialogue outcome, JEM-Dabajo has protested the reduction of its share saying the government cut14 ministerial posts at the level of states governments including Khartoum.

The group further pointed to the other factions of the former Liberation and Justice Movement (LJM) led by Tijani al-Sissi and Bahar Idris Abu Garda saying they are not affected by the recent ministerial reshuffle.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the movement said there are forces within the (ruling) National Congress Party (NCP) did not commit themselves to implement the recommendations of the National Dialogue Conference, which provides to maintain all the peace agreements signed with the government.

"Some forces within the NCP are keen to please traditional political forces at the expense of the modern forces considering the first as a valve of stability and the bright face of peace," the statement said.

The post-national dialogue government included several political forces that joined the political process to allow them to take part in the implementation of the dialogue recommendations.

Also, the fragmentation of Darfur factions led to give Darfurians a large participation in the national government. Some protested against their significant presence in the government pointing that the other provinces didn’t get a similar treatment.

However, Dabajo group considered their reduction of their shares in the executive posts as a "setback of the project and the spirit of dialogue and made the National Congress (Party) an unfair agent".

The group further warned that its executive bureau would hold a meeting within two days to decide on the lack of implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

(ST)