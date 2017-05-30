Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan

On behalf of the SLM/A and it’s gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow comrades in the armed resistance, freedom fighters, the IDPs and refugees, the Sudan Armed Forces, Darfurians, the Trade Unions and the activists of human rights and civil society.

I also greet you on the occasion of the Month of the Holy Ramadan.

There is no doubt that all have kept eye on the recent developments in Sudan political arena, especially the recent battles in Darfur. These recent events in Darfur and the brutal attacks on the SLA positions is the culmination of the crisis in Sudan. The brutal Regime of the National Congress, as usual, mobilised the Militias of so-called Rapid Support Forces in a desperate attempt to strike the SLM in its strongholds and to impose peace through the gun muzzles. However, it’s forces have suffered a crushing defeat by the SLM forces. Most of its militia forces have been destroyed and their capability has paralysed in fierce battles extended from the far north of the region to the far south. In spite of the recurrence of the horrific war in different regions and periods in Sudan, whether in Darfur or Nuba Mountain and the Blue Nile, this time the war came in very critical circumstances and after exhausting all efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

The war that is now taking place in Darfur is an extension of the crisis in Sudan, which has continued to deepen and become more pervasive as time passes through the age of the NCP Regime, and it’s an inevitable result of the policy of imposing unilateral solutions on a country its main feature is characterised by diversity. Diversity in ethnicities, diversity in cultures and beliefs and even diversity in lifestyles.

For preserving this diversity, and for peace, freedom, equality and dignity, the Sudanese people have fought generation after generation against all Dictator Regimes, until the NCP Regime came to power and adopted the more extreme policy. It committed violations against humanity through killing, causing displacement, extermination, rape and disintegrating the country and its social fabric in the name of Islam, race and regionalism.

Peace will never be achieved as long as the country is held hostage by the NCP Regime. The Regime wants the entire Sudanese people to give up and rubber-stamp a treaty whose clauses are drafted according to conditions of the conqueror and the defeated? as in so-called “ Al Wathba” Dialogue.

By surrendering to such conditions will never help the Sudanese people achieve democracy, the rule of law and promotion of human values such as freedom, human rights and social justice. Refusal to such a surrender, the Sudanese people have spared no effort to combat this Regime since the setback of June 30, 1989. The recent heroic battle of the SLM with the NCP militias was one of the major stations of Sudanese history for freedom and dignity.

The Sudan Liberation Movement highly appreciate the sacrifices of all Sudanese people in its sectors, in particular, the role of ( SRF) and the other armed resistance forces, political parties and civil society organisations in their efforts to establish the values of freedom and democracy.

To realise this aspiration, the Sudan Liberation Movement over the years of its struggle have done all the possible for just, lasting and inclusive peace, nonetheless peace and democratic transformation under wars can not be materialised unless guns are silence then the root causes of the conflict are addressed. To do so, the first step is the declaration of cessation of hostilities which helps contain the humanitarian catastrophe created due to the aggression of the NCP Regime against civilians. For this reason, the Sudan Liberation Movement has made advanced steps towards peace while the NCP Regime not only lacks the will and desire for peace but it also continues to mobilise militias and bring more nomadic aliens from neighbouring countries to settle in the Indigenous land.

All this happens behind a hectic campaign of deception and misleading, sometimes uses an excuse of the expired Doha Document and the so-called “ Al-Wathba” Dialogue. The next time by stirring the emotions of the Sudanese people under the pretext of tension between the NCP Regime and other states like Egypt, Libya and the South Sudan. And also by the blatant lie of crashing rebel in Darfur.



The Sudanese Youth and Students:

Nations are built by its youth. Unfortunately, the NCP regime has intentionally deprived you of education and any other meaningful skills and deliberately pushed you into senseless and bloody wars against your own people and wasted your useful energies. At the same time, it has monopolised the opportunities and selectively empowered the minority of its loyals. As our dear country is in dire need of you, the SLM/A calls on you to destroy the shackles and help liberate our country. Do participate in all different struggling fronts; including mobilisation of the mass through social media, strikes, demonstrations, and/ or civil disobedience or any other battle of your choice and ability.

To the Sudanese women

The NCP regime is amongst the cruellest system in the history of humanity in violating women’s rights. Under the NCP dictatorial regime, the Sudanese women are being subjected to all kinds of repressive laws, suffered all sorts of suppression, oppression and humiliation. They have for the first time been publicly flogged, subjugated to a systematic mass rape as punishment, displacement and government militia slavery and servitude. It’s extraordinary that our sisters and mothers gallantly resisting to all that with honour and dignity. The SLM/A, while saluting her bravery and resilience, it pledges to continue the fight to liberate you from the NCP tyranny.

- To the political forces;

The political parties resisted the NCP regime from day one and still spearheading the fighting against the dictatorship. Almost all the honourable men and women who oppose NCP regime policies pass through different kind of maltreatment including imprisonment in what has come to be known as ghost houses. They face all kinds of ruthless atrocities including torture, humiliation and even death. We salute you without exception and call upon you to continue the struggle and face the challenges of this new phase by crafting new means and ways to solidify your unity and resist the culture of hatred introduced by the NCP and its evil attempts to disintegrate Sudan by its war machinery.

- To Sudan Armed Forces;

As our country has entered this critical stage, where no patriot can afford to ostriches him/ or herself, it’s high time for the Sudan Armed Forces to exercise necessary reflections over their role and in clearer terms. The Sudan Armed Forces are abused and used by different dictatorial regimes to wage internal wars against their own citizens for decades which led the country to this catastrophic situation including its division. The NCP regime remains the one that abused the armed forces institution most. To keep the institution under its armpits, the NCP, when felt the discontent within the armed forces, it created parallel militia forces (RSF) who committed the most heinous crimes against the civilians. However, the fact of the matter is that the armed forces institution remained to be accountable as these crimes are committed in the name of their own institution. Under these circumstances, the SLM/A ask the patriots among Sudan Armed Forces to move and resume their historical responsibility and help put to an end this absurdity for the sake of peace, dignity and unity of the country.

- To the refugees and IDPs;

There is no doubt that you have borne the burden of this ongoing conflict. This shows the extent of your commitment to your just cause. Unfortunately, the NCP crooks are inhumanely investing on the expenses of your cause and your situation. The regime is collecting hundred of millions of dollars in your name and under the umbrella of the dead Doha Document and to fight you. However; it’s SLM/A firm belief that no matter what the circumstances, the New Dawn and the hour of salvation shall soon prevail. The SLM/A reiterates once again that it will never let you down under whatever circumstances, and continue the struggle till you are returned back to your area of origin under dignified conditions and fair compensation.

- To the people of Darfur;

Darfur never hesitated to build a united Sudan that could accommodate every Sudanese on the basis of his/her citizenship. You always resisted centre’s domination and hegemony and fought for your rights. You contributed in every sphere to the welfare of the country be it political, economic and or security. Unfortunately, the NCP regime utilised moments of distraction to ignite discord within the people of Darfur to remain in power. Thus it’s unfortunate to note that especially since the eruption of the revolution in Darfur so far the people of Darfur have been the fuel of war while the rulers in Khartoum kept enjoying the fruit of your sweat. It’s high time for Darfuris to unite around your real cause, and direct your energy to fight against the real enemy which dividing us alongside tribalism and ethnicity.

To the Trade Unions and Human rights activists;

The trade unions and Human right activists are operating in a very difficult environment. The NCP regime continuously visiting upon them all sort of suppression, torture and displacement to silence you. But you are facing these difficult conditions with all bravery. The SLM salute you and appreciate your stand and role in exposing regime’s bankrupt policies and raising awareness among the Sudanese.

- Dear Sudanese compatriots;

In this delicate juncture of our country’s history, we need to remember and appreciate that the lifeline of our struggle has been fueled by the heroic sacrifice made by our fighters who are battling regime’s evil forces. The SLM/A shall never let you down no matter how the price. We salute our forces for the heroism and bravery they have shown in resisting NCP notoriety and the high moral ground they treated the prisoner of war they captured. Unlike the NCP regime’s barbaric, coward and unethical maltreatment and violation of the international humanitarian law against the prisoners of war, the movement’s forces treated their prisoners with respect, and humanity they deserved. The SLM/A has even on several times handed over hundreds of these prisoners to the ICRC and the records show that.

Finally, I would like to state that the SLM/A while stands on high moral ground, it equally stands stronger than any time before and continues its struggle till the victory is certain.

Long Live the struggle of Sudanese people.

Long Live the SLM/A

Long live our unity and solidarity.

Salute to our martyrs

Minni Minnawi

Chairman,

SLM/A

27.05.2017