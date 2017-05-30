JEM dissident figures arrive in Khartoum

May 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Dissident rebel leaders from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim have arrived in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday.

The list of names of the returnees included JEM’s former secretary of organisation and administration Abu Bakr Hamid Nur, former humanitarian affairs secretary Suleiman Jamous, former information official Abdel-Karim Kari, Blue Nile region secretary Hamid Hagar Hassan and Abu al-Gasim al-Bashir.

In press statements at Khartoum airport, Nur said they came to Khartoum because they chose peace and national dialogue, pointing their return comes within the framework of a peace initiative they launched and was mediated by the Chadian President Idriss Déby.

He pointed that Déby conveyed their initiative to President Omer al-Bashir, saying they were informed it could be implemented on the ground.

Nur added that their initiative is comprised of two parts, saying the social part aims to address the effects of war while the political part shows their support for the outcome of the national dialogue and the National Document.

He pointed that several political and military commanders would return to the country after making sure that the initiative was implemented.

Nur further explained that the leaders who arrived in Khartoum didn’t defect from the JEM but they have a vision to achieve peace, security and stability in Sudan, saying they want to take the country to a new phase in which there is no war or conflict.

In a statement released on Monday, JEM distanced itself from the move and reiterated its call for a comprehensive and inclusive process to address the root causes of the 14-year conflict in Darfur.

"What is being arranged in N’Djamena these days is not a peace process that involves serious negotiations in accordance with international law, but purely surrender procedures for individuals who do not represent the Movement’s position or institutions," said the statement.

