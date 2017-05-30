 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 31 May 2017

Sudan’s inflation rate rises to 33,7% in 2017 first quarter

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A vendor sells eggs at a local market in north Khartoum on August 3, 2012. (Reuters Photo)
May 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s inflation rate has jumped to 33,7% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 12.3% for the same period last year, an increase of more than 260%, said Finance Minister

The newly appointed Finance Minister Mohamed al-Rikabi, in his first appearance before the parliament Monday, attributed the increase in inflation rate to the impact of the fiscal policy reforms implemented by the government at the end of last year.
In November 2016, Sudanese government lifted fuel subsidies and increased electricity price in a bid to control a surge in inflation and stop the fall of Sudanese pound in the black market.

Al-Rikabi predicted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would reach about 872 billion pounds (SDG) in 2017, compared to 694 bn. last year, a growth rate of 5.3%.
He pointed out that the public revenues amounted to 17.1 bn. Pounds (SDG) with performance rate of 88% of the weighted proportional estimates for 2017, a growth rate of 38%.

The minister announced that money supply rose during the first quarter of this year by 11.9%, compared to 7.6% for the first quarter of last year.

He pointed to the decrease in the trade balance deficit in the first quarter of this year to $684 million compared to $1.2 billion for the same period last year.

According to al-Rikabi, the GDP at current prices reached 694 bn. pound (SDG) in 2016 compared to 583 bn. in 2015.

He further said last year’s growth rate was 1.4%, compared to 17.8% average inflation rate in 2016.

Last year, the Central Bank of Sudan introduced an incentive policy, increasing the exchange rate in commercial banks by 131%. As a result, the U.S. dollar exchange rate went up in banks to 15.8 SDG from the official rate of 6.5 SDG.

However, the dollar price in the black market stood at 18,3 pounds (SDG).
Projected deficit in Sudan’s 2017 budget is estimated at 2,1% of the GDP compared to 1,6% in 2016.

According to the budget, the growth rate would decline from 6,4% in 2016 to 5,3% and the targeted average inflation rate is 17%.

Prices and services have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound.

The Sudanese pound has lost 100% of its value since South Sudan’s secession, pushing inflation rates to record levels given that country imports most of its food.
Ordinary citizens continue to complain from cost of living increases that impaired their access to basic commodities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)

Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)

National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.