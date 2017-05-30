 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 30 May 2017

S. Sudan’s warring parties urged on "unconditional" ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 29, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – A United States delegation that visited Addis Ababa, Ethiopia appealed to the warring factions in the South Sudanese conflict to unconditionally declare a ceasefire.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The delegation, led by the acting director in the office of the U.S special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Paul Sutphin, also warned that any party to the conflict that fails to declare ceasefire would face the wrath of both the international community and the region.

“We also want to remind the warring parties that the conflict in South Sudan has immensely cost American a lot in terms of financial and materials resources support,” partly reads a statement released after the delegation’s meeting with South Sudan armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) members at the movement’s mission in Ethiopia.

“Therefore, there must be a political settlement to the conflict for the interests of the people of South Sudan and the international community that supports them”, it added.

The U.S government, it delegation stressed, strongly demands that the warring parties go back to political dialogue and any time, hinting on what they said was the collapse of the 2015 peace deal.

“There is no government in Juba which is implementing the signed peace agreement. The agreement needs to be revived. We are willing to talk and support the process of reviving the peace agreement,” the U.S delegation reportedly told the SPLM-IO team.

While officially launching the national dialogue initiative last week, South Sudan president Salva Kiir declared a unilateral ceasefire with the country’s rebels, stressing the need for end to the ongoing war.

Officials from the armed opposition faction led by former First Vice-President, Riek Machar, however, dismissed the president’s dialogue, which they described as a “one-sided” initiative from the president.

Meanwhile, the SPLM/SPLA-IO members agreed with the U.S delegation that the peace agreement had collapsed and should be revived through an inclusive political process that requires the involvement of the two warring parties to the conflict in South Sudan.

“If there is any political process in the country, the SPLM/SPLA-IO Chairman and C-in -C Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon should be the one leading the SPLM-IO,” the SPLM-IO team told the U.S delegation.
Also highlighted by the armed opposition at the meeting was the “dire” humanitarian situation in the war-torn East African nation. Of concern, they mainly observed, was the Juba government’s “intentional” refusal to give access to international humanitarian organizations to reach the needy people starving to death because of the famine it has created.

“Therefore, SPLM/-IO demands that humanitarian corridors be opened through all countries bordering South Sudan. The Sudan Government has already started the lead and the SPLM-IO appreciates the taken move by the Sudanese Government”.

The South Sudanese rebel faction members claimed they were still adhering to the declared 11 August 2016 unilateral ceasefire and would be willing to re-negotiate for any renewal of the ceasefire.

“SPLM /SPLA –IO demands that some protocols or clauses within the signed Peace Agreement in August 2015, should be revised .The case in point is Security Arrangement Protocols,” adds the statement, amid calls for urgent deployment of regional protection forces.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced by the country’s worst ever violence since it broke away from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 May 08:47, by Angelo Achuil

    Someone said "If we don’t END WAR, War will END us!"

    and Gandhi once said

    “The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.”

    These are words our leaders should heed if they have ears.

    repondre message

    • 30 May 08:51, by Mi diit

      “There is no government in Juba which is implementing the signed peace agreement. The agreement needs to be revived. We are willing to talk and support the process of reviving the peace agreement,” the U.S delegation reportedly told the SPLM-IO team.
      😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
      Trump defected and inuu joined the rebels 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅

      repondre message

      • 30 May 08:55, by Mi diit

        “SPLM /SPLA –IO demands that some protocols or clauses within the signed Peace Agreement in August 2015, should be revised .The case in point is Security Arrangement Protocols,” adds the statement, amid calls for urgent deployment of regional protection forces

        repondre message

        • 30 May 09:01, by Mi diit

          Competent Mi diit viva
          Incompetent Kiir viva
          Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhur-gon Viva
          SPLM /SPLA I.O Viva
          President J. Trump viva
          U S A viva
          South Sudan viva

          repondre message

          • 30 May 10:18, by Kuch

            Mi diit, discard frothing in the mouth with that *viva* of yours chap. If you fellows still believe that this so-called peace document:http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093 was implementable as it was, then you fellows didn’t even read the damn document or you don’t understand the English language in which it was written>>>>

            repondre message

            • 30 May 10:30, by Kuch

              But anyway Mi diit, you have been asked by the South Sudanese people to stop projecting your Ngundeng Biong superstitions or fantasies on other people who don’t give a damn about magicians. Your 2015 so-called peace agreement was nothing to do with the South Sudanese people’s peace, but was a hand over of our country to corporate America, the UK, the UN, sleazy their NGOs>>>

              repondre message

              • 30 May 10:49, by Kuch

                And the then IGAD-PLUS countries of Uganda, Kenya, ethiopia, North Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Rwanda, South Africa, Chad, Nigeria & Algeria, and the then so-called TROIKA countries of the US, the UK & Norway---plus their UN, NGOs and the evils from the gulf Arab states countries which footed that damn bill in those hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa to which that damn so-called CPA II of yours>>

                repondre message

                • 30 May 11:15, by Kuch

                  was signed. Mr. Midiit, Can you idiots tell the South Sudanese people as to why the Countries of Rwanda, Chad, Nigeria & South Africa were included in that damn so-called CPA II of yours? Mr. Midiit, some of you Nuers are always told that the Dinkas/Jaangs that you idiots often considered your equals; are way well ahead of your white Americans, English, the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 30 May 11:27, by Mi diit

                    Mrs Kus,

                    There is no comparison between brawny Nuer nation and the coward Dinka/Jaang in all dimensions. The world knows who is stronger than who.
                    Stop uterring words of desperation.
                    You are only good in blackmailing and eavesdropping plus conspiracy.

                    repondre message

                  • 30 May 11:48, by Kuch

                    their evil juus and some of their evils in between. Mr. Midiit, Your Riek Machar is dead if chap. Long time ago in Juba. Our people want peace & not aimless wars. Don’t you idiots read how other people who around the world who keep giving us their free food often talked bad about how stupid we are? * That they always keep feeding us while we are fighting our selves?*>>>

                    repondre message

            • 30 May 11:35, by Mi diit

              Kus,
              My IQ is ten times wider than your chicken minded IQ to read the ARCSS from content to index.

              Nuer are superior to you in term of bravery, education, understanding and so forth...to mention a few.

              repondre message

  • 30 May 08:49, by Mi diit

    President Trump’s days bypassed.

    The U.S had been low in resuscitation of the destroyed ARCSS.
    Now that inuu,the US has supported the rebels 😅😅

    repondre message

  • 30 May 09:08, by Sunday Junup

    Now America is talking brother Miidit!!!!
    Kiir, please listen and join us in Adis to bring peace to our people. we are tired of war, WE NEEDS PEACE! Leave Taban el taban and work for interest of South Sudanese please!

    repondre message

    • 30 May 09:32, by Mi diit

      Absolutely correct Cde. Sunday Junup.

      The time for the people of South Sudan to relax is almost approaching.
      Incompetent Kiir and his disciples must park and go one and for all.
      Yes-man Wani Igga and homophile Taban must not be in the parking&go groups but will die in Juba.
      Viva!

      repondre message

  • 30 May 09:58, by Eastern

    “We also want to remind the warring parties that the conflict in South Sudan has immensely cost American a lot in terms of financial and materials resources support,” partly reads a statement released after the delegation’s meeting with South Sudan armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) members at the movement’s mission in Ethiopia. HOW MUCH HAVE THE REGION, AU and IGAD spent; zero I guess.

    repondre message

    • 30 May 10:08, by jubaone

      Dear Cyber Warriors: Eastern, Mi diit, Sunday Junup et al.,Let us not relent, cos the Kiirminal is still kicking widly and might hurt, if come too close. USA should just talk to Riak and his forces and we get back to ARCISS 2015 in LETTER AND SPIRIT. Period. Somehow, I feel, the Kiirminal is an agent of doom sent by foreign people who to wipe out SS and take over our lands. The devil in person

      repondre message

      • 30 May 10:19, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Thanks. What pains me is men and women who should be protecting their reputations buying into Kiir’s futility of national dialogue, SPLM reunification, etc knowing very well that the war IS BEING WAGED BY KIIR!!!!!!

        repondre message

        • 30 May 10:38, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Eastern,

          You do not to go far. Wani Igga, Lomuro, Mamur , Nuer weu and that Toposa guy by louis Lobong who wants to be a governor for life have let us down. It is about time they apologize for propping up a system that has killed many of our people.

          repondre message

    • 30 May 10:24, by South South

      Eastern,

      We don’t want money from AU and IGAD. We need them to support us to have peace in our country. Look to that coward man called jubaone. He still calling for war while he is hiding under computer key board. This is the right call for US to bring real peace in our country. Only stupid people refuse peace. You will never hear anyone in the world rejecting peace except in South Sudan, jubaone

      repondre message

      • 30 May 10:37, by Eastern

        South Sudan,

        I like your ignorance which you have displayed here. Since the death of Gaddafi do you know funds IGAD and AU? African countries through AU and IGAD without the help of EU and USA will do nothing to South Sudan. Kiir’s war has displaced millions of South Sudanese assisted with funding from the US.

        repondre message

        • 30 May 11:50, by South South

          Eastern,

          Iam not ignorance at all, it’s you who is very stupid and does not know anything. What is this: "Since the death of Gaddafi do you know funds IGAD and AU?"
          Dumb of the dumbest, stupid of the stupidest.
          For USA or EU to do anything in South Sudan, they need to get IGAD first so that IGAD can get South Sudan, all world knows that but, wicked people like you need help to understand that.

          repondre message

      • 30 May 10:43, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        South South,

        Peade on what basis when you rejected ARCISS that is a platform for a just, fair peace for all. Peace on your terms is not peace at all. Remember there can never be peace as long as injustice, tribalism, nepotism and corruption prevails in our country.

        repondre message

  • 30 May 10:45, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South South,

    Peace on what basis when you rejected ARCISS that is a platform for a just, fair peace for all. Peace on your terms is not peace at all. Remember there can never be peace as long as injustice, tribalism, nepotism and corruption prevails in our country.

    repondre message

    • 30 May 12:01, by South South

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

      National Dialogue will address everything including ARCISS. No one is rejecting ARCISS. There was an incident in June 2016 which delayed peace. It’s right time now for us to get back to peace. Do not follow these two stupid guys called Eastern and jubaone, their agenda is to destroy South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 30 May 12:55, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Mi diit, sunday junup, jubaone, etc.

    Sudantribune is feeding you with wrong imformation, stop your celebration here, do you thinks that, USA is going to offer you first vice president in golden plate? Big no, USA delegation should know that ARCSS is already implemented, what cite are you talking to revive?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)

The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)

South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.