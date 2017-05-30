 
 
 
Aweil inaugurates first state revenue authority in South Sudan

Traders sell vegetables in an empty stocked market in Akuem, outside Aweil, October 12, 2016 (AFP Photo)
29 May 2017 (AWEIL) – Aweil State Governor James Mayoul last Friday the first-ever non-oil revenue tax collection system to be founded in South Sudan

Aweil State Revenue Authority will enable the state government to mitigate the impact of financial austerity induced by inadequate budgetary allocations from the central government as a result of sharp fall in oil revenue.

The regional authorities in the new country count mainly on the allocations received from the central government.

The inauguration was attended by the Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan Kiya Masahiko, and UNDP Senior Advisor on Human Development and Inclusive Growth, Biplove Chaudhary.

"The Government of Japan and UNDP have teamed up to help Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning rescue the crippled economic situation in South Sudan with and to raise non-oil revenues,". said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

With funding from the Government of Japan, UNDP provided training on transparent public accounts management to State Legislative Assembly members, facilitated the establishment of a unified tax system in Jubek, Aweil, and Yambio states.

"This March, Aweil State Legislative Assembly became the first state to sign the harmonised State Revenue Authority bill into law, constituted a Revenue Authority Board, and appointed a new commissioner to administrate the body,". said the statement.

The money generated from the tax system will be used to provide social services to the vulnerable people.

This pilot program has a roadmap to be replicated in other states in the future.

According to the World Bank, the economy of South Sudan is one of the world’s most underdeveloped and the most oil-dependent.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

