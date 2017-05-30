 
 
 
JEM breakaway figures return to Khartoum Tuesday

Suleiman Jamous speaks in a meeting between Special envoy Jan Eliasson rebel commander in north Darfur, on Dec 6, 2007 (Reuters file photo)

May 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Breakaway rebel figures from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) are expected in the Sudanese capital Tuesday, announced the head of Darfur peace office On Monday.

The rebel delegation, which will arrive from the Chadian capital Ndjamena, is headed by JEM former secretary of organisation and administration Abu Bakr Hamid and JEM former humanitarian secretary Suleiman Jamous.

Hamid was removed from his position in December 2016 as he showed a willingness to the efforts of President Idris Deby to bring the holdout rebel groups to join the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

Jamous who is an old close ally to President Deby has been relieved on Sunday 28 May 2017. In his decision, JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim said the dismissal was decided upon his request, pointing to Jamous’s health reasons and family conditions.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Head of the Darfur Peace Office Magdi Khalafallah said that Hamid and Jamous would arrive in Khartoum "at the head of a delegation of JEM influential leaders".

They will hold a press conference at Khartoum airport upon their arrival.

"The move comes as a result of the ongoing contacts with the holdout armed movements, Khalafallah said, adding "the delegation will join the peace process and sign the National Dialogue Document".

In October 2016, Hamid accompanied Ibrahim to a meeting with the Chadian president in Berlin where Deby called on JEM to join the DDPD and stressed that the Qatari government was willing to receive them and resume its efforts to end the Darfur conflict.

The rebel delegation is expected to include a number of military commanders and JEM representatives in different capitals.

Hamid and Jamous will be escorted by a number of Chadian officials. The final arrangements for the return were discussed with the Sudanese Vice President Hasabo Abdel-Rahman in a recent trip to Ndjamena.

CAPITULATION PROJECT

JEM Spokesperson Gibril Adam Bilal said his group was monitoring the ongoing efforts to convince some JEM members to accept the "humiliating capitulation project", adding it would prolong the suffering of displaced people and refugees.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, he said the Movement welcomes any constructive role that the Republic of Chad wishes to play to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in Sudan, stressing they realised during the last October meeting with President Deby that there was no Chadian initiative but a call to join the DDPD.

"What is being arranged in N’Djamena these days is not a peace process that involves serious negotiations in accordance with international law, but purely surrender procedures for individuals who do not represent the Movement’s position or institutions," further said the rebel spokesperson.

JEM is part of a process for peace and democratic reforms in Sudan brokered by the African Union. But the group refuses to negotiate a peace agreement with Khartoum on the basis of the DDPD, a matter that the government considers as the cornerstone of any political process with the armed groups.

(ST)

