SPLM-N accuses internal group of leading “political and military coup”



May 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) has accused a group within the Movement of leading a political and military coup against its heritage and vision, saying it attacked military garrisons in areas under its control.

In a statement entitled “What is going on in the liberated areas of Blue Nile and in refugee camps at international borders”, SPLM-N chairman’s office said some members started to incite specific tribes against other tribes in refugee camps, pointing to armed attacks against herders from particular tribes inside the liberated areas.

According to the statement, the accused group is comprised of some SPLM-N members who supported the decisions of the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC) and the right to self-determination of the two areas.

Last March, SPLM-N deputy chairman Abel Aziz al-Hilu resigned from his position saying the secretary-general Yasir Arman disregarded his demand to include the self-determination in the agenda of peace negotiations.

On 25 March, NMLC, an SPLM-N political body in the South Kordofan announced its support of al-Hilu’s demand for self-determination and relieved Arman from his position as secretary-general and chief negotiator.

The statement pointed that the same group attacked military garrisons in the “liberated areas”, saying they mobilised some SPLA fighters on tribal bases.

According to the statement, they also attacked the headquarters of the chairman of the SPLM-N chairman and the commander-in-chief of the SPLA.

The statement described the move as an attempt to overturn the entire political and military heritage of the SPLM and its vision and transform it into a regional movement, saying the behaviour of this group is more dangerous than the war against the government.

The SPLM-N leadership stressed it would move forward to maintain the unity of the Movement on the basis of its vision as a movement for all Sudanese, saying they wouldn’t fall into the trap of the ethnicity and tribalism.

The statement added they wouldn’t abandon their goal even if it takes some time, stressing their major enemy is the Khartoum regime and those who stirred up sedition within the Movement since last March have served the regime’s agenda.

South Kordofan and the neighbouring Blue Nile state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

Talks between the two sides for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since last August.

(ST)