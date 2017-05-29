 
 
 
Tuesday 30 May 2017

South Sudan gets new UN force commander

May 29, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has a new force commander, nearly a year after the previous one was sacked for failure to control the situation when violence broke out in the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 110.6 kb
Rwanda’s Lt. General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi (New Times photo)

The arrival of Rwanda’s Lt. General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi was announced by the head of UNMISS, David Shearer on Monday.

Kamanzi, who commands a force with an authorised strength of 17,000 peacekeepers from 55 different countries, will directly report to the head of the mission and is responsible for all military activities in support of the UN mission’s mandate to protect civilians.

The Rwandan, the U.N said, brings to the post more than 28 years of national and international military experience. Before his most recent appointment as the Force Commander of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), he served as army chief of staff in the Rwanda Defence Force (2012-2015).

He previously served as commander of the Rwanda Military Academy (2010-2012) and commanded an infantry brigade (2007-2010). He held the position of Deputy Force Commander in the African Union Mission in Sudan (2006-2007) and also served as a member of Joint Military Commission, Lusaka Peace Process for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1999-2000).

Born in 1964, Kamanzi holds a master’s degree in national security strategy from the National Defense University in Washington, DC, as well as a degree in Agriculture from Makerere University, Uganda. He is also a graduate of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Nigeria and the Army Command College in Nanjing, China.

(ST)

  • 30 May 06:54, by choldit

    Oh God, this idiot will be even worst than the Kenyan incompetent General that was able to protect life of IDPs inside unmiss camps in Juba and elsewhere in ss. Rwanda is bulled badly by Museveni and kirr

    • 30 May 07:12, by Mi diit

      Let’s wait and see if he would save innocent lives from Salva Kiir and gangs.
      Never judge a book according to it’s cover.

    • 30 May 07:16, by Eastern

      choldit,

      You are about to be proven wrong! Under Kamanzi in Darfur, the Janjaweeds came to know what the UN peacekeepers can do. Rwandese become to be known as trigger-happy and no-nonsense folks! Rwanda’s Paul Kagame is an independent man if you followed the events leading up to the clashes between Uganda and Rwanda in Kishangani, DR Congo. Smell the coffee!

