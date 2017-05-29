May 28, 2017 (JUBA) - The Elders, a group of independent leaders, have condemned the political paralysis and failure of leadership at all levels in South Sudan in the face of worsening famine and humanitarian disaster.

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

The group, in a statement, also reiterated their view that all parties to the conflict, including the government of South Sudan and armed opposition groups, are directly contributing to the famine by leading military operations that destroy civilian homes and livelihoods.

South Sudan’s situation, their statement stressed, is compounded by the brazen obstruction of humanitarian access to the conflicted-affected areas.

At the same time, they added, the international community has shown paralysis bordering on disinterest in regard to meaningful conflict resolution efforts and financial support to humanitarian aid.

“South Sudan is a young country, but its people have been consistently let down by their leaders who have been unable or unwilling to move away from conflict and personal enrichment at the expense of the nation,” said Kofi Annan, chair of The Elders.

He added, “Alleged war crimes and gross human rights violations committed by parties to the conflict, including the government and armed opposition groups, are prolonging the suffering of the people, and those who are responsible need to be held accountable.”

The Elders, in the statement, expressed particular outrage on the widespread use of sexual violence, including mass rape, as a tactic of war in South Sudan’s crisis.

“All warring parties, including the state and other armed groups have a responsibility under international law to protect rather than violate the inviolable human rights of civilians,” adds the statement.

“The suffering in South Sudan should shame us all. It is an affront to civilised values, and the longer the international community allows the conflict and human rights abuses to persist, the weaker those values become. As Elders we stand in solidarity with the people of South Sudan and will continue to press for peace and justice,” said Mary Robinson, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Founded by former South African president, late Nelson Mandela, the Elders are independent leaders using their collective experience and influence for peace, justice and human rights worldwide.

(ST)