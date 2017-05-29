 
 
 
The Elders condemn political paralysis in war-torn S. Sudan

May 28, 2017 (JUBA) - The Elders, a group of independent leaders, have condemned the political paralysis and failure of leadership at all levels in South Sudan in the face of worsening famine and humanitarian disaster.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

The group, in a statement, also reiterated their view that all parties to the conflict, including the government of South Sudan and armed opposition groups, are directly contributing to the famine by leading military operations that destroy civilian homes and livelihoods.

South Sudan’s situation, their statement stressed, is compounded by the brazen obstruction of humanitarian access to the conflicted-affected areas.

At the same time, they added, the international community has shown paralysis bordering on disinterest in regard to meaningful conflict resolution efforts and financial support to humanitarian aid.

“South Sudan is a young country, but its people have been consistently let down by their leaders who have been unable or unwilling to move away from conflict and personal enrichment at the expense of the nation,” said Kofi Annan, chair of The Elders.

He added, “Alleged war crimes and gross human rights violations committed by parties to the conflict, including the government and armed opposition groups, are prolonging the suffering of the people, and those who are responsible need to be held accountable.”

The Elders, in the statement, expressed particular outrage on the widespread use of sexual violence, including mass rape, as a tactic of war in South Sudan’s crisis.
“All warring parties, including the state and other armed groups have a responsibility under international law to protect rather than violate the inviolable human rights of civilians,” adds the statement.

“The suffering in South Sudan should shame us all. It is an affront to civilised values, and the longer the international community allows the conflict and human rights abuses to persist, the weaker those values become. As Elders we stand in solidarity with the people of South Sudan and will continue to press for peace and justice,” said Mary Robinson, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Founded by former South African president, late Nelson Mandela, the Elders are independent leaders using their collective experience and influence for peace, justice and human rights worldwide.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 May 08:54, by Sunday Junup

    Who are those elders hiding themselves mean while they express the truth.

    repondre message

  • 29 May 09:30, by Eastern

    SPLA has no regard for elders. Remember their slogan: SALA ABUK ADIU TALAGA loosely translated as even your father shoot him! Kuol Manyang showed that on his mother though the hapless old woman was spared by his armed guards.

    repondre message

  • 29 May 09:31, by Dengda

    Telling yourself as South Sudanese now is just you insult yourself. However, we will not allow few greedy individual to drag us around. We need new face and unity among citizens across the country. Implementing tribal mind-set will support the head rotten fish government. I urges my colleague in greater Upper Nile, Bar el ghazel and Equatorial to refrain from using the word ( Dinka/Jieng) as one.

    repondre message

  • 29 May 09:49, by Whortti Bor Manza

    No Dinka person irrespective of his status or educational standard will understand: what is meant by an affront to civilised value. Dinkas are predatory, uncivilized, ruthless and violent people characterised by denials throughout.
    No improvement in life whatsoever under any Dinka rule. Yet they assume they are rulers.

    repondre message

    • 29 May 10:27, by Joyuma John

      Dear Whortti Bor Manza,
      compare the ways you described Dinka and the comment that you have put across here ,if Dinka do not understand affront civilized values, I hope your commnet here shown that you do not also understand affront civised value, therefore is no different between you and Dinka.

      repondre message

    • 29 May 11:18, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Whortti Bor Manza

      Your hatred, toword Dinka tribe is reflecting your stupidity leadership here? hw can you bring change without Dinka? Dinka to Dinka if you don,t stop hatred toword Dinka and give peace a chance to people of s.sudan, to elect their leader.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



