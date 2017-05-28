Guinean president arrives in Khartoum for security talks



May 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Guinean President and Chairperson of African Union (AU) Alpha Conde Sunday has arrived in Khartoum on a three-day visit to discuss the security situation in the continent.

The official news agency SUNA Sunday quoted Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour as saying “Conde’s visit to the country comes upon an official invitation from President Omer al-Bashir”.

“Important issues relating to the African continent will be discussed during the visit, especially the situation in South Sudan and Libya, and the role and position of Sudan on these issues,” he added.

According to Ghandour, the two sides will also hold talks on bilateral relations between the two countries, saying they will discuss economic, political and cultural issues of common concern.

(ST)