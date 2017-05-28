Aweil community want Kiir and ex-army chief to reconcile

May 28, 2017 (JUBA) - The Aweil community in South Sudan have called for reconciliation between President Salva Kiir and the former chief of staff for South Sudan army (SPLA), Paul Malong Awan.

S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

The community, in a statement issued on Saturday, said Awan’s removal from his position should not affect his decade-long relationship with the president simply over divergence in opinion.

“We believe that the near-crisis involving his sacking is a considered matter of your administration and should not be allowed to be exploited by war merchants, or ethno-regional players who, by any statistical measure, are rooting against the stability of the country”, partly reads the community’s statement.

It further called for calm among communities, while urging elders and representatives in different Parliaments to stand behind the reconciliation effort so that this matter is quickly put to rest.

“Gen. Malong deserves a special pat on the back or a medal of honor for having gracefully and caringly handled the delicate situation following his unceremonious discharge. He has already, in our humble view, won the admiration of many South Sudanese for such a rare demonstration of statesmanship,” noted the statement.

“Our position as a community is that of peace and integrity of the country. We call upon you, Mr. President, to allow General Malong to exercise his freedoms, including freedom of movement to any place of his choice as a responsible citizen of this country,” it added.

President Kiir relieved the former army chief from his position, but the decree announced on the state-owned television cited no reasons.

Malong was replaced by Lt. General James Ajonga Mawut, who was the deputy chief of general staff for administration and finance.

The removal of the former army chief of general staff came as the army was repeatedly accused of gross human rights violations, rape, atrocities and war crimes on civilians in conflict-affected areas.

Malong, who also recruited a notorious militia from his home region, had been accused of failing to crack down on abuses by the SPLA.

The conflict in South Sudan had driven over a million children out of the country, the United Nations recently said, warning that the future of a generation is ‘on the brink.’

(ST)