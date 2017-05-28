 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 28 May 2017

S. Sudan rebel faction in Imatong state join national dialogue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 27, 2017 (IMATONG) – South Sudan’s armed opposition factions under the overall command of General Patrick Ohiti in Imatong state have reportedly accepted in principle to join the national dialogue.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

The move, officials say, came after months of intense negotiations.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir officially launched the long-awaited national dialogue initiative in the capital, Juba on Monday.

Initiated by the South Sudanese leader in December last year, the national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced from the East African nation.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Lawrence Eneriko, one of those involved in the negotiation process congratulated Ohiti for heeding to calls for peace and accepting to join the national dialogue.

“His [Ohiti] joining of the national dialogue is indeed very great news for the peace loving citizens of Imatong state and this brings the whole state one step closer to attaining total peace and tranquility in the whole state,” partly read the statement issued on Friday.

The negotiation team reportedly comprised of Steve Paterno, Edward Ofiyuk, Hakim Paride Mamur, Fr. Kamilo Afore, Hon. Col. Tulio Odongi Ayahu, Ikanga Itorong, John Andruga, among others.

Meanwhile efforts are reportedly underway to address the rebel group’s grievances through mechanisms already outlined in the national dialogue launched on Monday.

A 94-member steering committee for the national dialogue was sworn in on Monday to start the work of bringing harmony and peace to the people of South Sudan. The committee, co-chaired by Abel Alier and Angelo Beda comprises of distinguished members of the country including religious leaders, professionals and politicians.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)

The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)

South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.