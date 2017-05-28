May 27, 2017 (IMATONG) – South Sudan’s armed opposition factions under the overall command of General Patrick Ohiti in Imatong state have reportedly accepted in principle to join the national dialogue.

The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

The move, officials say, came after months of intense negotiations.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir officially launched the long-awaited national dialogue initiative in the capital, Juba on Monday.

Initiated by the South Sudanese leader in December last year, the national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced from the East African nation.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Lawrence Eneriko, one of those involved in the negotiation process congratulated Ohiti for heeding to calls for peace and accepting to join the national dialogue.

“His [Ohiti] joining of the national dialogue is indeed very great news for the peace loving citizens of Imatong state and this brings the whole state one step closer to attaining total peace and tranquility in the whole state,” partly read the statement issued on Friday.

The negotiation team reportedly comprised of Steve Paterno, Edward Ofiyuk, Hakim Paride Mamur, Fr. Kamilo Afore, Hon. Col. Tulio Odongi Ayahu, Ikanga Itorong, John Andruga, among others.

Meanwhile efforts are reportedly underway to address the rebel group’s grievances through mechanisms already outlined in the national dialogue launched on Monday.

A 94-member steering committee for the national dialogue was sworn in on Monday to start the work of bringing harmony and peace to the people of South Sudan. The committee, co-chaired by Abel Alier and Angelo Beda comprises of distinguished members of the country including religious leaders, professionals and politicians.

(ST)