 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 28 May 2017

Sudan’s economy won’t improve soon: expert

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A vegetable vendor waits for customers at his shop in Khartoum, Sudan May 12, 2011. 'Reuters/ Md Nureldin Abdallah)
May 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese economic expert, Sidqi Kabalo, Saturday predicted that the deteriorating economic situation in the country will see no major improvement following the formation of the Government of National Concord (GNC).

On 11 May, First Vice President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh announced the GNC including 31 ministers and 44 secretaries of state. The new government, which represents a large coalition led by the ruling National Congress Party of President Omer al-Bashir, was part of the recommendations of the national dialogue process.

Large segments of Sudanese society complain about the deteriorating living standards and high prices of major consumer goods while the government is unable to intervene to lower prices or stop the economic decline.

Kabalo told Sudan Tribune Saturday the improvement of the economic situation has nothing to do with the creation of the new government, referring to the newly appointed economic ministers.

“It has to do with the commercial capitalism which is highly linked to the foreign markets, especially in Asia and the Gulf States,” he said.

He pointed that inflation continued to rise since November 2016, saying the holy month of Ramadan, the Eid el-Fitr holiday and the new school year will put further inflationary pressure on the economy.

“All these pressures will push inflation to its highest level even in the normal circumstances,” he added.

Prices of goods and services have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound.

The Sudanese pound has lost 100% of its value since South Sudan’s secession, pushing inflation rates to record levels given that country imports most of its food.

Last April, Sudan’s inflation rose for the twelfth month and reached 34,81 due to continued increase in food and energy prices.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)

The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)

South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.