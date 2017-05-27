21 Sudanese troops killed in Yemen: Military sources

May 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese military sources Saturday have dismissed media reports that 80 Sudanese troops have been killed in Yemen saying only 21 were killed, including 4 officers.

Sudanese soldiers carry the coffin of Haytham al-Tayeb, the first Sudanese soldier to die in Yemen at Khartoum airport on Friday January 29, 2016 (ST Photo)

The Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

Media reports last week said the Houthis attacked Sudanese forces belonging to the Arab coalition near the Medi desert in Hajjah province, killing and injuring more than 80 Sudanese troops.

Military sources told Sudan Tribune the losses suffered by the Sudanese forces, “normal”, pointing out the forces came under the bombardment of the Houthis after the "excellent progress" achieved on the operational level.

He pointed that the front of the troops came under heavy fires after seizing important positions, stressing the Sudanese troops’ injuries were mostly minor.

According to the same source, high-ranking officers have been dispatched to Yemen to ensure tight operational coordination “because the number of casualties in the last battle is the greatest loss among our forces.”

Until 13 May, only 8 Sudanese troops have been killed since launching the Saudi-led Operations “Decisive Storm” and “Restoring Hope” in Yemen in 2015.

(ST)