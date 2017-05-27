 
 
 
28,000 South Sudanese refugees crossed to Sudan during May's first two weeks

South Sudanese arrivals in Sudan's White Nile State wait in a shaded area for registration and assistance at Al Waral site on 12 April 2017 (UNHCR Photo)
May 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Over 28,000 South Sudanese refugees arrived in Sudan during the first half of May 2017; according to the latest report released by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). The recent arrival increases the total number of South Sudanese refugees in Sudan to 417,000 people since December 2013.

In 2017, almost 137,000 refugees arrived from South Sudan, which is more than the total number of arrivals during 2016, according to UNHCR.

During the first half of May 2017, almost 20,000 refugees sought shelter and assistance in Sudan as a result of ongoing hostilities in Kodok in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State. This includes 13,645 refugees in White Nile and a further 5,261 in South Kordofan.

Also, around 9,000 South Sudanese refugees arrived in East Darfur and South Darfur states between 1-15 May, according to UNHCR.

The refugees who arrive in Darfur region are generally from Bahr el-Ghazal region fleeing hunger, coupled with insecurity.

This new influx of refugees has put additional pressure on service provision in camps and settlement sites, prompting UNHCR and partners to step up efforts to achieve minimum emergency standards as quickly as possible.

Earlier this month, UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) launched reviewed the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for South Sudan and called on donors to step up support for people fleeing South Sudan.

"Humanitarian agencies are seeking US$1.4 billion to provide life-saving aid to 1.8 million South Sudanese refugees in the six neighbouring countries, including Sudan, until the end of 2017.

The Sudan portion of the RRRP is less than 10 percent funded, according to the Sudan Humanitarian Bulletin of the UNOCHA Sudan, citing UNHCR.

(ST)

  • 28 May 04:24, by Kush Natives

    U.N. staffs are just begging for money from an international community in the name of South Sudanese people. Those homeless U.N. staffs are not accurate always, when they reports the South Sudanese refugees issues. There are already more than 500,000 South Sudanese whom remained in Sudan after separation. So, if U.N. tried to counts every South Sudanese they on the street of Khartoum, then they’re

    • 28 May 04:29, by Kush Natives

      >>playing a foods begging cards in the eye of an international community. This reports is a baseless reports, and MUST be ignored. Khartoum MUST be behind this as well, should it be a like case of Reagan administration in 80s were they were supplied with foods items in the name of the South Sudanese displaced persons. This is not going to work just perfect like that.

