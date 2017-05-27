 
 
 
Family of Sudanese rights defender criticises renewal of his detention

May 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The family of the detained human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim criticised the renewal of his detention in his absence and his lawyer, and described his detention without charges as “clear and explicit legal and constitutional violation of his personal freedom”.

Mudawi Ibrahim

Ibrahim, a university professor and chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested on 7 December 2016 by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

On the first day of the holy month of Ramadan Saturday, Ibrahim’s family broke their fast in front of the north gate of the maximum-security Kober Prison where Mudawi is being held to protest his detention.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Saturday, Ibrahim’s family has expressed concern over his continued detention without being tried, saying he has been deprived of his right to work and live a normal life in security and peace.

Last month, Sudan’s Attorney General cancelled an earlier decision to release Ibrahim prompting his lawyer to say “it seems that a hidden motivation triggered the measure”.

It pointed out that more than a month has passed since the attorney general cancelled the decision to release their son on bail, saying the case has yet to be referred to court.

The statement added that some parties have been enticed and frightened to testify in the case, accusing the security prosecution office of procrastinating to implement the decision of the former attorney general to release Ibrahim.

It added the judge continues to renew Ibrahim’s detention in the absence of his lawyer, saying the move contradicts the law because the defendant and his lawyer have the right to appear before the judge to decide whether or not to renew the detention.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Hafiz Idris who has been detained along with 7 others since last November said his clients have been in detention in extremely poor conditions.

He pointed that the authorities accuse his clients of providing information to foreign parties about the alleged mass rape in Tabit area in North Darfur and allegations of the use of chemical weapons by the Sudanese army in Jebel Marra.

(ST)

