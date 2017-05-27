Juba releases UN radio journalist 2 years after extrajudicial detention

May 26, 2017 (JUBA)° -The South Sudanese security authorities Friday have released a journalist working for a UN radio station in the troubled country two years and a half after his detention.

SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

According to a statement released by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) George Livio, who worked for Radio Miraya had been in jail since 22 August 2014 without trial.

The reporter was arrested in the north-western town of Wau.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Mission called for the release of its two other national staff members who are currently also being held in detention without trial.

The two have been detained with Livio by the National Security Service agents since 2014.

Human rights activists blamed, UNMISS for not condemning Livio’s prolonged detention or exerting the needed efforts to secure his release.

"UNMISS continues to urge the South Sudanese authorities to respect national laws and the fundamental principles of due process under international human rights law," said the UN mission.

(ST)