

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

May 26, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The SPLM-Io led by South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai Friday accused rebel forces led by Riek Machar of violating a unilateral ceasefire declared earlier this week by President, Salva Kiir.

President Kiir on Tuesday announced a unilateral ceasefire without reaching a political agreement with rebels. He also pledged to release political prisoners.

However, Kiir’s unilateral move doesn’t seem to hold fire as South Sudan leaders today lodged accusations against forces of the former First Vice President turned rebel leader, Riek Machar.

In a statement sent to Sudan Tribune, Gai-led SPLM-IO group accused Machar forces of attacking their military base in Nassir town.

"This morning around 6:30 am, we came under heavy fire from Machar forces but they were repulsed around 11 am in collaboration with government forces," reads the statement.

Taban Deng Gai’s SPLM-IO Army spokesperson, Dickson Gatluak, said Machar soldiers suffered heavy losses as they were repulsed back to the river banks.

"Five bodies were found on the battlefield and many more soldiers from the rebel side were injured," Gatluak told Sudan Tribune.

The group accused Machar’s group of less commitment to implement a permanent ceasefire and causing serious violations not only to the recent unilateral truce declared by Juba but also to the regional bloc IGAD brokered peace deal signed among the two main SPLM rival factions.

The group called on IGAD monitoring and verification mechanism to take note of the two attacks allegedly carried out by Machar forces in different locations in Beih and Catjor states following Tuesday’s unilateral ceasefire.

(ST)