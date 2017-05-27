 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 27 May 2017

South Sudan army chief of staff cautions soldiers against politics

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The rank of Lt general is pinned on Lt Gen. James Ajong by President Salva Kir, and Vice President James Wani, during the swearing-in ceremony as SPLA general chief of staff on Wednesday 10 May 2017 (ST Photo)
May 26, 2017 (JUBA) - The chief of defence staff of South Sudan’s army has cautioned soldiers against involvement in politics, saying their work was limited to guarding the country and protecting from external threats and harm.

On 10 May, President Salva Kiir removed the former SPLA chief of general staff Paul Malong Awan and sacked a number of generals from their positions in the army command. The purge aimed to consolidate Kiir power, as the intelligence service warned him against the presidential ambitions of his former close ally.

Referring to Awan, the newly appointed General James Ajonga Mawut said the army was not a political institution to protest changes in command.

"When someone is removed from the institution, it is not the institution which is removed. It is the individual and the system remains intact. Changes in command are prerogatives of the president in his capacity as commander in chief, and as soldiers, we comply with orders and implement them," he said in a meeting with senior military officers on Friday.

"We are not politicians and so it is important we do not talk politics. It is not our work. Our work is to defend the constitution, guard the country and protect civilians from external aggression," further said Gen. Mawut.

He assured the army’s loyalty to the constitution and President Salva Kiir in a bid to downplay fears of rifts in the ranks and files, dispelling speculations that the army is split between those protesting the removal and replacement of the former chief of staff.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 May 05:32, by Mike Mike

    I salute u Chief of defense for the nice meeting and fruitful speech that you gave to those officers by showing them their exact work in the Country.U are right army is not a political institution to involved themselves in political issues. I wish you would have tell them that whoever will be found has involve himself in politics will face serious consequence that will lead to a loss of job/ life.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)

The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)

South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.