South Sudan army chief of staff cautions soldiers against politics

May 26, 2017 (JUBA) - The chief of defence staff of South Sudan’s army has cautioned soldiers against involvement in politics, saying their work was limited to guarding the country and protecting from external threats and harm.
On 10 May, President Salva Kiir removed the former SPLA chief of general staff Paul Malong Awan and sacked a number of generals from their positions in the army command. The purge aimed to consolidate Kiir power, as the intelligence service warned him against the presidential ambitions of his former close ally.
Referring to Awan, the newly appointed General James Ajonga Mawut said the army was not a political institution to protest changes in command.
"When someone is removed from the institution, it is not the institution which is removed. It is the individual and the system remains intact. Changes in command are prerogatives of the president in his capacity as commander in chief, and as soldiers, we comply with orders and implement them," he said in a meeting with senior military officers on Friday.
"We are not politicians and so it is important we do not talk politics. It is not our work. Our work is to defend the constitution, guard the country and protect civilians from external aggression," further said Gen. Mawut.
He assured the army’s loyalty to the constitution and President Salva Kiir in a bid to downplay fears of rifts in the ranks and files, dispelling speculations that the army is split between those protesting the removal and replacement of the former chief of staff.
(ST)
