FDs decline to sign Kampala agreement for SPLM reunification

May 26, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese Former Political Detainees (FDs), a faction of the ruling SPLM party, declined to sign a new agreement for the SPLM reunification negotiated in Kampala in a meeting brokered by the Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

S. Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar (R) and SPLM SG Pagan Amum during the signing ceremony in Addis Ababa, August 17, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

A document seen by Sudan Tribune called for the formation of a committee from the SPLM-In-Government of President Salva Kiir, SPLM-in-Opposition led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and the FDs led by Former Secretary General Pagan Amum.

"A working committee will be formed and tasked to work out a roadmap for the implementation of the Arusha Agreement, and to end the war and plan for peace," partly reads the document signed by Ugandan President Museveni, acting SPLM Secretary General Jemma Nunu Kumba, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, the SPLM-IO official loyal to Taban Deng Gai.

The 12-page Arusha agreement signed by SPLM-Salva Kiir, SPLM-Riek Machar and SPLM-Pagan Amum, on 21 January 2015 lays out key steps towards the reunification of the historical party.

Pagan Amum, who attended the meeting alongside Kosciusko Manibe and Magak Agoot as members of FDs, did not sign. An FD official described the agreement as a "fake" deal.

The SPLM-IO loyal to former first Vice President Riek Machar wasn’t represented. The group considers that an agreement excluding Machar means the continuation of the war.

In line with the Arusha Agreement, the three groups committed themselves to

to comply with the provisions of the cessation of hostilities agreement and to make a "public apology to the people of South Sudan for what has happened since December 15, 2013."

SPLM factions, including the SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar, agreed in Arusha, Tanzania in January 2015 to reunite but the process halted since.

It was not immediately clear what the new agreement aim to achieve and how any "working committee " that does not represent the armed SPLM IO would help to end the conflict.

(ST)