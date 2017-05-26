South Sudan denies presence of Darfur rebels in Raja

May 26, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government said it is not aware of the presence of the Sudanese rebels from the war-torn western region of Darfur in Raja, an administrative headquarters of Lol, one of the newly created states in the country.

Gunmen riding camels in Darfur region (Photo Mia Farrow blog)

The presidential adviser on security affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak said the young nation had, on previous occasions, expelled Sudanese rebels from its territories and committed to fully implement and abide by terms of the 2012 cooperation agreement.

"As the government we are committed to the terms and spirit of cooperation agreement and the cordial relations and understanding of the two presidents, president Salva Kiir and his brother, president Omer El Bashir," said Gatluak.

He added, "With this spirit of cooperation, there is no any reason to not continue strengthening and enhancing areas of mutual benefits instead of continuing to rely on allegations and rumours which could be dispelled through dialogue and diplomatic engagements".

His comments echoed statements of the information Michael Makuei Lueth, who dismissed as "baseless" reports quoting Sudanese officials and military officers, alleging Juba continues to provide supports and hosts different leaders of armed opposition factions with objective to destabilize Sudan and remove Bashir’s regime from power through use of both political engagement, sabotage and arms struggle .

Sudanese officials recently claimed Juba and Cairo reached an understanding, which allegedly permitted the latter to offer military support to Sudanese armed opposition factions based in Darfur.

But Lueth denied the claim and accused Sudan government of supporting South Sudanese rebels fighting to remove president Kiir from power.

The minister, also the government spokesman, claimed they have "enough evidence that Sudanese government provides supports to armed and non armed opposition".

“We have enough evidence that those people are in Khartoum and they are being accommodated in hotels, and military training camps are open to train them. So, the accusation that South Sudan is supporting Sudanese rebels is not true,” he said Thursday.

The deputy governor of Lol state, in a 19 May, 2017 resignation letter, accused Governor Rizik Zachariah Hassan of hosting Sudanese rebels in the area.

Lual Dau Marach said Sudanese rebels’ presence in the state contradicted the policy of the national government, which advocates normalization of relations with Sudan.

"Governor Rizik Zachariah is hosting Darfur rebels in our state to destabilize our relations with Sudan. you can see the contradiction. the national government is calling for normalization of relations with Sudan and Governor Rizik is hosting Darfur rebels to destabilize Sudan", wrote Marach.

Bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan were officially started on 9 July 2011 following the former’s independence from the latter. Sudan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of South Sudan. Since South Sudan’s independence, however, relations between the two nations have been poor and frantic

(ST)