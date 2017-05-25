 
 
 
South Sudan rebel leader awarded more ranks to SPLA-IO junior officers

May 25, 2017 (JUBA) – On Wednesday, South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar promoted several hundred officers from the ranks of Colonel and Brigadier Generals in the file of the Sudan People Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO).

A batch of the SPLA-IO forces after arrival in Juba, 1 April, 2016 (ST Photo)

One officer among the hundreds who were recently promoted revealed to Sudan Tribune that the awarded ranks were a long awaited process from Machar. The officer requested to remain anonymous.

The officer said that most junior officers who had engaged on the ground with pro-government forces since the fighting broke out in 2014 either received recognition or a promotion.

He argued that the promotion in the rebel files was a motivation process in any military institution, adding its’ organisation adds strengths to fight against President Salva Kiir.

“It is a right decision from the commander in Chief of SPLA-IO, Dr Riek Machar Teny to promote any juniors officers because they have done a commendable job to fight the government,” he told Sudan Tribune over the phone.

The officer denied any claims that Machar was promoting his tribe men (Nuer) in the new rebels ranking file, a claim he referred as dangerous to divide their unity.

“That is bogus, Machar has never promoted his tribe men, but what I know is that all comrades from the East, West, and South and North files got promoted in the freedom fighters files,” he said.

Social media has however dominated the armed rebels’ promotions, where several posts with congratulatory messages to officers were put up.

“Your Excellency Dr Riek Machar Teny Chairman and Commander in Chief of the SPLA/M-IO, allow me to applaud and congratulate you for the trust you have placed in me that has led to my promotion to the rank of Colonel,” Paul Opio Both Wityian posted on his Facebook wall.

The United Nations camps (internally displaced persons) across the country, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have witnessed a celebration of officials.

Machar remains in South Africa with the influenced of East African regional leaders keeping him away from South Sudan after he survived in crossing the DRC wild forest.

The rebel leaders’ supporters both in the country and abroad believe that he is the right leader, despite his controversial replacement with Taban Deng Gai by President Salva Kiir in August.

The recent promotion of officers by Machar revealed the reorganisation of the rebels ranking following their exclusion in the participation of the National Dialogue.

With the rainy season close-by, the rebels hope to regain more control of areas they lost during the dry season through government offensive campaigns.

(ST)

