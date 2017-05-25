 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 26 May 2017

Ugandan President hosts SPLM factions meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 25, 2017 (JUBA) – Between 25 and 26 May 2017, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the President of Uganda, is hosting a meeting aimed at the reunification of the different factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

JPEG - 19.7 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (L) exchanges signed documents with rebel leader Riek Machar in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha on 21 January 2015 (AFP)

According to several officials from the different factions of the fragmented ruling party, the meeting will be held in Kampala and moderated by the Ugandan leader.

Each faction is represented by the top official in the capacity of the secretary general and a senior member.

President Salva Kiir’s SPLM faction is represented by its acting Secretary General Jemma Nunu Kumba, Presidential Advisor Daniel Awet Akot and military figure Simon Kun Puoch.

The SPLM-IO faction allied to the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai is represented by a delegation including Dhieu Mathok Diing, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and Michael Chiangjiek Gaey.

Pagan Amum Okiech, Deng Alor Kuol and Kosti Manibe Ngai are representing the former political detainees at the meeting. However, no officials have appeared to represent the armed opposition faction under the overall leadership of the SPLM in Opposition of the former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

The agenda of the meeting remains unclear, however, sources with direct knowledge of the arrangements say the representatives are responding to the invitations of President Museveni who is responding to the request of President Salva Kiir to mediate the reunification.

South Africa and Tanzania had already tried to resolve the South Sudanese crisis through the reunification of the different SPLM factions, saying the conflict started by an internal rift within it.

The fractured SPLM factions signed reunification agreement in Arusha, Tanzania on 21 January 2015, but it didn’t help to end the conflict

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 May 03:55, by Dinka-Defender-General

    We, the South citizens welcome any kind of reconciliation meetings like this one. We also trust Uganda government to conduct these meetings. Thank you President Museveni for your support. You are ones of the Africa great leader. Any faction who needs a peace need to report to Kampala for reunification meeting. Keep it up.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)

The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)

South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.