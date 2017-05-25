UNAMID renews commitment to help bring lasting peace in Darfur

May 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has renewed commitment to exert every possible effort within its capabilities and mandate to assist the parties to the conflict to reach a lasting peace in the region.

In a message to the Sudanese government and people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan Wednesday, UNAMID’s head Jeremiah Mamabolo called on the conflicting parties “to engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to peace for present and future generations and to reflect on the progress made by the people of Darfur.”

He expressed hope that the Sudanese, and the people of Darfur especially, could translate the essence of Islam, which is the religion of love, mercy and peace, into a work in which they engage in a constructive dialogue that in turn will lead to peace.”

“Tolerance and forgiveness are integral parts of fasting and the spirit of the Holy Month gives the will, strength and determination for the conflicting parties to achieve peace,” he added.

The message comes just hours after the Mission warned against “serious setback” of stability in Darfur in the wake of fierce clashes that occurred during the past couple of days between the government forces and two armed groups in East and North Darfur States.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

