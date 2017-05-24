President Kiir axes Aweil governor

May 24, 2017 (AWEIL) – On Tuesday night, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir issued a republican decree relieving Aweil State Governor, Ronald Ruay Deng of his position with an immediate effect.

Aweil state governor Ronald Ruay Deng (ST/File)

The republican decree read out on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), announced the appointment of Yournew Wol Kuot as the newly appointed governor of Aweil. The decree did, however, fail to mention the reason Governor Deng was removed.

Deng, who is from the same area as Awan is said to be a close supporter of Gen. Paul Malong Awan.

A local politician who chose to remain anonymous said the move might have been connected to the recent removal of the Sudan People’s liberation Army (SPLA) Paul Malong Awan, Gen. Chief of Staff from the military active post due to his close alignment with Malong.

“There is also a fear that President Kiir would replace the 3rd Infantry Division commander, Gen. Deng Wol if Paul Malong Awan, who recently reconciled with the President, continued to travel to Aweil State because Wol is also a close friend to him," he added.

Another fear is the formation of a military coalition to use 3rd division forces and the notorious Mathiang Anyor militia against President Kiir if Awan is allowed to go to

Aweil.

(ST)