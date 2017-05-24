 
 
 
Wednesday 24 May 2017

South Sudan president orders army to stop attacks on rebel positions

President Kiir (C) shakes hand with his Defence Minister Manyang Juuk at the swearing ceremony of the new chief of staff Gen James Ajong (R) with VP James Wani and Advisor Daniel Awet Akot. on 10 May 2017
May 24, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday directed the army to not attack the position of armed opposition forces after declaring a unilateral ceasefire, saying it was time to proof the world who was looking for peace and who are instead in war.

" I know they will be attacking your positions after learning declaration of the ceasefire. They will be provoking you but do not respond, don’t move out of your positions. This is the message you need to deliver to the division commanders and the brigade commanders. tell this is the message from me and they should comply," President Salva Kiir told the chief of defence staff on Wednesday.

The president congratulated the military officers whom he has given new assignments after restructuring the army, telling it was time to work together as one body and cohesive command.

" When you are one and work together as a team, the work you are doing will not be hard. The challenges will be easy to overcome. I know you have your capabilities and the will to transform and restructure the SPLA so that it represents all the faces of the country. I know this is a challenge but if you work together you will turn these challenges into opportunities," he said.

"You know challenges have always been our strength since. So go and work together with the division commanders, brigade commanders and those under your command," further emphasised president Kiir on Wednesday.

He was talking to some of his military officers who paid him a courtesy call to congratulate him for appointing them on behalf of their family members and to give him assurance of support and loyalty to his leadership.

This comes he issued several orders on Tuesday evening through the state-owned South Sudan broadcasting corporation appointing more than eight high-ranking generals into various positions.

Lt Gen. Malek Reuben Riak was appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Force and Inspector General of the SPLA.

Lt Gen. Dr Malual Ayom Dor was appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Operations, Training and Military Intelligence.

Lt Gen. Mangar Buong Alueng was appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Administration, Personnel and Finance.

Lt Gen. Gabriel Jok Riak was removed from Sector One Command and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Logistics and Procurement.
Lt Gen. Marial Chinoung Yol was appointed the commandant of the Ground Forces and Lt Gen. Johnson Juma Okot was appointed as the deputy.

Lt Gen. Charles Lam Chol was appointed the commandant of the Air Force and Air Defence Force and LTGEN. James Kong Kong was appointed as the deputy.

Lt Gen. James Gai Yoah was appointed the commandant of Riverine Units.

The reshuffle in the national army command is seen as intending to clear the SPLA of all the generals appointed by the former chief of general staff Paul Malong Awan.

(ST)

  24 May 22:55, by South South

    I am very happy to see you giving orders to your commanders not to attack rebels. Let’s give peace and National Dialogue a chance.

    24 May 23:12, by Mi diit

      Blah blah orders!
      Mathianganyors have no central command. How many times did you try to order them but in vain?
      Let them shoot to kill in and around Juba as usual. This is the only order they will be effectively implementing as soon as possible.

  25 May 01:44, by dinkdong

    What happen to "self defend" you pronounced the other day?

