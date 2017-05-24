May 23, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s rival communities in Bor and the Murle in former Jonglei state have signed a cessation of hostilities agreement in the country ’s capital, Juba with a pledge to end months of fighting in the area.
- The map of Jonglei state in red
The agreement was inked by Jonglei state governor, Philip Aguer and his Boma counterpart, Sultan Ismail Konyi. The country’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, numerous government officials as well as diplomats witnessed it.
“The objectives of this agreement is (sic) to commit and obligate the two communities to immediately cease hostilities and create conducive atmosphere to a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue,” the agreement reads in part.
A committee composed of local and national government ministers, commissioners and local chiefs will be formed to monitor “immediate cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of youths to their respective states, creation of buffer zone between the two [Bor and Murle] communities” and return of abducted children and cattle.
A peace conference convene within a month to iron out long term peaceful co-existence issues, the agreement, discussed on Tuesday, stated.
There will be monitoring committee from the national government for any violation to the ceasefire, according to excerpts from the document Sudan Tribune obtained.
“Any party that violates the agreement shall face serious consequences including punitive measures by TGoNU [Transitional Government of National Unity],” it adds.
Child abduction and cattle raiding are common between the Murle and neighboring communities of Bor, Lou Nuer, Anyuak and Jie. All neighbours have often pointed fingers at the Murle criminals for the various cases if child abduction recorded.
Thousands of heavily armed Bor youth attacked Murle villages in February and April and clashed with Murle youths, leading to burning of Kochar, Manyibol and Gumuru villages in Boma state.
Last week, Bor youth withdrew from Boma state in order to give peace a chance.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)
The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)
South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)
MORE