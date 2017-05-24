 
 
 
S. Sudan: Bor and Murle communities sign cessation of hostilities accord

May 23, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s rival communities in Bor and the Murle in former Jonglei state have signed a cessation of hostilities agreement in the country ’s capital, Juba with a pledge to end months of fighting in the area.

JPEG - 13.4 kb
The map of Jonglei state in red

The agreement was inked by Jonglei state governor, Philip Aguer and his Boma counterpart, Sultan Ismail Konyi. The country’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, numerous government officials as well as diplomats witnessed it.

“The objectives of this agreement is (sic) to commit and obligate the two communities to immediately cease hostilities and create conducive atmosphere to a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue,” the agreement reads in part.

A committee composed of local and national government ministers, commissioners and local chiefs will be formed to monitor “immediate cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of youths to their respective states, creation of buffer zone between the two [Bor and Murle] communities” and return of abducted children and cattle.

A peace conference convene within a month to iron out long term peaceful co-existence issues, the agreement, discussed on Tuesday, stated.

There will be monitoring committee from the national government for any violation to the ceasefire, according to excerpts from the document Sudan Tribune obtained.

“Any party that violates the agreement shall face serious consequences including punitive measures by TGoNU [Transitional Government of National Unity],” it adds.

Child abduction and cattle raiding are common between the Murle and neighboring communities of Bor, Lou Nuer, Anyuak and Jie. All neighbours have often pointed fingers at the Murle criminals for the various cases if child abduction recorded.

Thousands of heavily armed Bor youth attacked Murle villages in February and April and clashed with Murle youths, leading to burning of Kochar, Manyibol and Gumuru villages in Boma state.

Last week, Bor youth withdrew from Boma state in order to give peace a chance.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

