Islamic Council conducts peace workshop in Wau state

May 23, 2017 (WAU) – Over 200 participants selected from various religion groups, youth members and state stakeholders attended a one-day peace and reconciliation workshop in Wau state.

Participants during the workshop on May 23, 2017 (ST)

The workshop was organised by South Sudan Islamic Council with support from the civil affairs department of the U.N Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The Islamic Council secretary, Bashir Dor Ucu said the event aimed at reuniting the ethnicity in the state of Wau with the different ethnic tribes from neighbouring states after the war experience.

The workshop will be a platform to back Monday’s launch of a national dialogue initiative by South Sudan president Salva Kiir.

“I would like to tell the audiences that this workshop has been organized in order to work for peace and to achieve it in South Sudan, particularly to achieve peace in Wau,” said Dor.

“Today, eventually with the help of the Civil Affairs division in UNMISS, I had a plan in 2016 in order to perform peaceful workshop for a number of about 200 participants. The workshop aims to assist people to work together to achieve peace in country, especially in Wau, whereby there are many different ethnicities living in the State,” he added.

The Council’s secretary further urged those in Wau to come together as brothers and sisters to work together with the aim of achieving peace in the country, following the series of skirmishes.

The event, he further stressed, would create a common hailing of peace in the hearts of Wau citizens in order to forget the wrongs they have experienced in their lives and leave the citizens in the state living in peaceful co-existence.

Dor called on both Muslims and non-Muslims in Wau to live and work together for the sake of achieving lasting peace in the state and in the country as a whole.

Mustafa Tejan Kella, the UNMISS state team leader for civil affairs described the workshop as a step towards bringing the people of South Sudan together for peace.

Kella said UNMISS was working hard to promote peace and stability through dialogue among warring factions in the country.

(ST)