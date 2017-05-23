 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 23 May 2017

South Sudan national dialogue co-chairs says will reach hold out opposition

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 23, 2017 (JUBA) – Abel Alier, co-chair of the National Dialogue stressed the importance of reaching out to armed and non-opposition forces to ensure inclusivity, steering away from the views of President Salva Kiir who had directly advocated for a selective participation process.

JPEG - 105.3 kb
Abel Alier speaking to the public in Bor on January 13, 2017 (ST)

“The intent at the outset was to consult with all the major stakeholders both inside and outside the country. This consultation will focus on two things, the agenda and the process of the National Dialogue, said Alier.

The co-chair pointed out that the committee would organise the dialogue process around a constituency-based system, which consists of multiple forums and levels. The system would be top-down and bottom-up.

According to Alier, the top-down approach would require as a matter of urgency, ending the violent conflict that has devastated the country. Whereas the bottom-up would start at on a community level, through local dialogue forums where intra and inter-communal grievances would be addressed. The communities will then be able to select their own delegates to their respective National Dialogue forums through a system of congress.

A regional dialogue forum would also be in place so that regional issues can be discussed. The National Dialogue forum would be the final phase in which all the issues are discussed and resolved through consensus. The secretariat of the steering committee would then produce the details of the constituency-based system in which the stakeholders select their own delegates.

Meanwhile, Anjelo Beda Bangboru, the co-chair of the National Dialogue steering committee, said that though the struggle for independence was a result of the efforts and roles played by the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) with its military wing Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), the Anyanya and the 1955 Torit Uprising, the dialogue would eventually prevail over the war.

“Your Excellency, I would like to state the fact that as hard as fighting was, and as long as our 20 years or more struggle continued, we finally got our independence, at last. It is now, your Excellency, the President, that in this spirit after 60 years you have found that the task of nation building is a very difficult one, as difficult as the fighting was, if not more,” said Beda.

He continued to say that an inclusive dialogue would be what they would advocate, stressing that they would invite all the stakeholders comprising of women, youth and opposition forces from outside the country.

“There have been many critics, but you cannot oppose when the roads to Yei, Yambio, Wau and Tombura are closed. This has to be resolved. The credibility and genuineness of the National Dialogue depend on its inclusivity, to make it open to all the people of South Sudan both inside and outside the country,” said the ageing veteran politician.

Beda pointed out the fact that the dialogue would be credible if President Kiir relinquished his patronage role over the process, making it more credible and guarantying the safety of all participants.

“It will be an important step especially that if there is a political will that the government will not lead or control the process, greatly increase the credibility of the National Dialogue,” he lamented.
(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 May 01:49, by Kush Natives

    Well stated Mr. Chairman! We in the government urge the beneficiaries of event to take seriously as a matter of fact. The population of South Sudan suffered enough whereby they should know better for sure what will should bring them together. There’s no country called South Sudan without people, we MUST sideline politics in various ways, and deal with this dialogue amicably. Let’s all closed the>

    repondre message

    • 24 May 01:56, by Kush Natives

      >>the doors of an ignorant good and for all, so that we South Sudanese achieved the lasting peace in our country. If we South Sudanese took peaceful dialogue as seriously as I think, then the next path will be an elimination of starvation in our country. South Sudan could be a better and well of country in the horn of Africa and Africa at large, we settled our differences amicably. South Sudan can

      repondre message

      • 24 May 01:58, by Kush Natives

        Feeds Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, CAR, DEC, and Sudan as well, if we accept ourselves regardless of the tribal division within our country.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)

The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)

South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.