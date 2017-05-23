Sudanese army captures SLM-TC rebel leader in Darfur, kills its military commander

May 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government forces have captured the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) Nimer Abdel Rahman and other leading rebels. Also, the group confirmed the killing of its commander Mohamed Abdelsalam (aka Tarada) during fresh clashes on Monday.

SLM-TC leader Nimer Abdel Rahman (ST file Photo)

The SLM-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the SLM-TC Monday in a joint communiqué released in the first hours of Tuesday confirmed reports about the arrest of SLM-TC leader Abdel-Rahman, as pictures of his arrest circulated in the social media during the evening.

"A number of comrades () have been captured, including Nimr Abdel-Rahman, Chairman of the Transitional Council, the military spokesperson Ahmed Hussein Mustafa (Adrop) and the Chief of Staff, Major General Jumaa Mundi Issa. All the three have been taken to an unknown destination," said a statement co-signed by the two groups.

The statement further announced the death of rebel commander Tarada, claiming he had been arrest alive but then killed with other fighters by the Sudanese intelligence.

In a statement released on Monday, the two groups reported the resumption of the fighting on Sunday in Adoula area of North Darfur. They said they had inflicted heavy losses on the government forces

The two group in another statement released on Monday night said the government quickly massed groups and clashed again with their forces in Adoula, adding their "comrades fought to their last shot before their capture".

The Sudanese army did not issue a statement on the capture of the rebel leader and his commanders. While the SLM-MM released a statement warning against the killing of the captured rebel leaders.

Since Saturday reports emerging from the ground say that the SLM-TC played a significant role in the military operations.

The group which splinted from the SLM-Abdel Wahid, (SLM-AW) is not part of the peace talks. Also, their difference with the SLM-AW is more organisational than on ideals.

The leader of SLM-AW Abdel Wahid al-Nur on Monday evening issued an obituary for Tarada’s death who had been one of the first commanders to join his group in 2002.

This is the second time, the Sudanese army and its militias stop important rebel operation in Darfur since the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

On 26 April 2015, the Sudanese government said its forces routed JEM fighters who carried out a major offensive on South Darfur state. At the time, President Omer Bashir travelled to the battle area of al-Nikhara to celebrate their victory.

