Man arrested for defiling eight year old in Tonj state

May 22, 2017 (WAU) – Police in Tonj, one of South Sudan’s newly created states have arrested an 18-year old man accused of defiling an eight year old girl.

The county police inspector, Wol Abukodos said the suspect was arrested Friday after the victim identified him by his known names.

The girl, the officer said, sustained multiple injuries and bruises.

“I want to clearly tell you that on Friday, the police found a small child of eight years who was dragged in the street before she was raped, and when she was asked what had happened to her, she explained the right history and in all searches, we managed to get the culprit who was an 18-year old boy,” said Wol.

The identified the suspect as a man hailing from Wathalel county.

The officer said the rape victim was rushed to hospital for medical examination to further ascertain the magnitude of the incident.

He said investigations were underway and the culprit will face justice if found guilty.

(ST)