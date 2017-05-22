Lol state deputy governor resigns to protest Kiir’s failure to run the country

May 22, 2017 (JUBA) – Lual Dau Marach, the Deputy Governor of the newly formed Lol State has resigned from his position, accusing President Salva Kiir of failing to run the country adding he shoulders the responsibility of the country’s crisis.

“President Kiir is a liability and an utter failure. Even if he is given another ten years, he will never bring change,’ wrote Marach in a resignation letter dated 19 May 2017.

Marach, who until he resigned from his position as the Deputy Governor in Lol, pointed out that the problem the country was facing was the President himself and not the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) nor the people of the country.

If anything, the country will continue to go down in the drain,” said Marach.

He called for unity of all armed and non-armed opposition forces to fight for his removal.

The former Deputy Governor also accused President Kiir of allowing the Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders to divide the country into ethnic enclaves.

“The President has, lamentably, allowed the Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders to tarnish the image of the Dinka and the country by extension. They have succeeded in giving birth to an intolerable monster and deadly regional politics. I simply cannot be part of such a government,” he wrote.

