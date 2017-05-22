Sudanese official hints to Egypt’s involvement in recent Darfur fighting

May 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese official has hinted to the involvement of Egypt in supporting the recent rebels’ attacks in East and North Darfur states saying the attack aims to obstruct the permanent lift of U.S. sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Amin Hassan Omer (Photo SUNA)

On Friday, fierce clashes erupted between government forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the SLM-Transitional Council, a splinter group from the SLM- Abdel Wahid in North and East Darfur.

The government says the rebel fighters entered North and East Darfur states from Libya and South Sudan simultaneously.

At a press conference in Khartoum Monday, the Sudanese Presidential Envoy for Diplomatic Contact and Negotiation for Darfur Amin Hassan Omer said it is well known that Egypt supports Libya and South Sudan militarily.

“And when accused of supporting [Sudan’s] armed opposition, Egypt responds by saying that it has effectively supported Libya and the South Sudan with weapons and if these weapons pass to a third party, Egypt mustn’t be held responsible,” he said

“Well, these are fair justifications but some other wise men could speculate otherwise” he added.

He pointed out that his government top priority is to stop the war, saying their strategy is not based on imposing peace on others but to end the war through negotiations.

Omer added that the recent attack aims to delay the permanent lift of U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Last January, former President Barack Obama eased the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan. Next June, several U.S. administration agencies will decide to confirm the decision of President Obama to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan or to maintain it.

REBEL FORCES DISPERSED

Meanwhile, the chairman of Darfur peace follow-up office Magdi Khalaf Allah said the Sudanese army destroyed 23 cars including armoured vehicles completely in the recent clashes.

He disclosed that the rebel force which entered from the south was comprised of 69 vehicles led by SLM-MM commander Guma’a Mandi and SLM-Transitional Council commander Abdel-Salam Tarada, saying the former was killed during the clashes.

Khalaf Allah stressed the attackers have been dispersed completely and 23 vehicles were seized in good condition.

He pointed that the rebels used 140 vehicles in the two attacks, saying they entered Sudan from Libya and South Sudan.

(ST)