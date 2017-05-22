South Sudan Kiir rejects return of Machar, declares unilateral ceasefire



May 22, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Monday rejected the return of his former first deputy and rebel leader, Riek Machar to the country to participate in the national dialogue.

President Kiir, who spoke at the swearing ceremony of the members of the dialogue committee which he formed earlier this year, claimed the return of Machar would lead to another conflict in the country.

Machar, he said, would only participate in the dialogue through people he would delegate to represent him and his movement in the dialogue. The security of his delegates, he adds, will be guaranteed by the government.

The South Sudanese leader cautiously declared a unilateral ceasefire, instructing army to fight back in self-defence in the event of an attack against their positions by rival forces.

“I am also once again declaring a unilateral ceasefire effective immediately. I further order the SPLA command to immediately observe this in their defensive positions”, said Kiir

“Of course all us who are soldiers in this hall know that unilateral ceasefire cannot be binding on the other side. But you the same who on the side that you declare a ceasefire from, you deserve the right also to defend yourself if you are attacked,” he lamented.

He explained that the objective of the unilateral ceasefire would create an environment for an inclusive dialogue and to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid to famine-stricken areas.

“The dialogue should start with those that are willing while the committee continues to engage those who are hesitant or have concerns. The government stands ready to accept and implement the outcomes of National Dialogue process,” he said.

The president further called on the regional and international partners to work closely with the steering national dialogue committee and support the dialogue process for the sake of peace in the country.

The inauguration of the steering committee for the National Dialogue was attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Speaking as “a special guest” President Museveni, a regional ally of President Kiir, slipped in his speech by saying that “I thank President Salva Kiir for killing you.”

The Ugandan leader quickly corrected the statement to say “I thank President Salva Kiir for calling me.” Uganda sent thousands of soldiers to fight alongside President Kiir’s SPLA against the rebels at the onset of conflict in 2013.

GOODWILL

President Kiir said he will pardon prisoners of war.

“As a gesture of goodwill and in the spirit of national dialogue, I have directed the prosecutor general to immediately review the cases of those who have committed crimes against the state, commonly known as political prisoners, and ensure the necessary steps are taken to lead to their release,” he said without mentioning any political prisoner by name.

The national dialogue committee is co-chaired by Abel Alier-wal Kuai, former President of High Executive for Southern Sudan and Angelo Beda, a veteran South Sudanese politician.

There are more than 90 members on the committee but armed opposition groups are not represented.

(ST)