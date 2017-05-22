 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 22 May 2017

South Sudan Kiir rejects return of Machar, declares unilateral ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir addresses delegates during the swearing-in ceremony of FVP Taban Deng Gai at the Presidential Palace in Juba, July 26, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun)
May 22, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Monday rejected the return of his former first deputy and rebel leader, Riek Machar to the country to participate in the national dialogue.

President Kiir, who spoke at the swearing ceremony of the members of the dialogue committee which he formed earlier this year, claimed the return of Machar would lead to another conflict in the country.

Machar, he said, would only participate in the dialogue through people he would delegate to represent him and his movement in the dialogue. The security of his delegates, he adds, will be guaranteed by the government.

The South Sudanese leader cautiously declared a unilateral ceasefire, instructing army to fight back in self-defence in the event of an attack against their positions by rival forces.

“I am also once again declaring a unilateral ceasefire effective immediately. I further order the SPLA command to immediately observe this in their defensive positions”, said Kiir

“Of course all us who are soldiers in this hall know that unilateral ceasefire cannot be binding on the other side. But you the same who on the side that you declare a ceasefire from, you deserve the right also to defend yourself if you are attacked,” he lamented.

He explained that the objective of the unilateral ceasefire would create an environment for an inclusive dialogue and to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid to famine-stricken areas.

“The dialogue should start with those that are willing while the committee continues to engage those who are hesitant or have concerns. The government stands ready to accept and implement the outcomes of National Dialogue process,” he said.

The president further called on the regional and international partners to work closely with the steering national dialogue committee and support the dialogue process for the sake of peace in the country.

The inauguration of the steering committee for the National Dialogue was attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Speaking as “a special guest” President Museveni, a regional ally of President Kiir, slipped in his speech by saying that “I thank President Salva Kiir for killing you.”

The Ugandan leader quickly corrected the statement to say “I thank President Salva Kiir for calling me.” Uganda sent thousands of soldiers to fight alongside President Kiir’s SPLA against the rebels at the onset of conflict in 2013.

GOODWILL

President Kiir said he will pardon prisoners of war.

“As a gesture of goodwill and in the spirit of national dialogue, I have directed the prosecutor general to immediately review the cases of those who have committed crimes against the state, commonly known as political prisoners, and ensure the necessary steps are taken to lead to their release,” he said without mentioning any political prisoner by name.

The national dialogue committee is co-chaired by Abel Alier-wal Kuai, former President of High Executive for Southern Sudan and Angelo Beda, a veteran South Sudanese politician.

There are more than 90 members on the committee but armed opposition groups are not represented.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 May 22:52, by Eastern

    Museveni "thanked" Kiir for KILLING South Sudanese! The chief executioner of the Al Nakba was in Juba today to gauge progress!!!

    repondre message

    • 22 May 22:59, by South South

      Eastern,

      What are you talking about man?

      repondre message

      • 22 May 23:06, by South South

        Eastern,

        Museveni is not God, anyone can make a mistake like that. Let’s focus on peace through National Dialogue.

        repondre message

    • 22 May 23:07, by Mi diit

      Speaking as “a special guest” President Museveni, a regional ally of President Kiir, slipped in his speech by saying that “I thank President Salva Kiir for killing you.”

      The Ugandan leader quickly corrected the statement to say “I thank President Salva Kiir for calling me.”

      repondre message

      • 22 May 23:09, by Mi diit

        I ever say, what happens under water will appears on the surface of water.

        repondre message

        • 22 May 23:12, by Mi diit

          President Museveni has finally spoken.
          The words uttered by Museveni show that God is in everywhere and in everyone’s tongue.
          You can’t hide the truth.

          repondre message

          • 22 May 23:16, by Mi diit

            That so-called National dialogue is nothing but a scapegoat to blindfold the world. To me it is a bleeding to an alread bleeding nation. The good thing is that, our boys in Yei will soon reach the outskirts of Juba city.
            Stay tune.

            repondre message

  • 22 May 23:22, by Sunday Junup

    “I thank President Salva Kiir for killing you.”
    The Ugandan leader quickly corrected the statement to say “I thank President Salva Kiir for calling me.” Help me, do you see any correction for Killing you to Calling me? two different sentances but thank G-d he finally open his mouth!

    repondre message

  • 22 May 23:30, by Sunday Junup

    South South, Kuch Native and Kuch,
    Your guest of honor has officially open your National dialogue with a word ’’ I THANKS SALVA KIIR FOR KILLING YOU!! Only idiot will be annoyed with this Truth because it give the reality of dialogue, i wish Kiir to confess the reality too by saying, ’’I killed dr.John and wanted to Kill dr.Riak because of presidency’’. That time we will have real peace

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)

The raging just revolution in Darfur will continue burning until victory 2017-05-22 21:04:22 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Author Mahmoud Yusuf says that we live in a historical stage full of serious events that will affect the future of mankind on this planet, including what is related to (...)

South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.