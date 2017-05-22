UNAMID expresses concern over recent fighting in Darfur



May 22, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - The hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Monday has expressed deep concern over the recent clashes between government forces and rebel groups in North and East Darfur states.

On Friday, fierce clashes erupted between government forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the SLM-Transitional Council, a splinter group from the SLM- Abdel Wahid in North and East Darfur.

Khartoum says the rebels entered into the region from Libya and South Sudan where Khartoum claim they are based, while the armed movements say the government forces attacked their positions in North Darfur state.

The government and SLM-MM traded accusation following Friday’s clashes of breaching a cessation of hostilities declared unilaterally by the two sides.

“Significant progress has been made on the road towards peace and security in Darfur, and it would be a serious setback to see these gains jeopardised,” said UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo in a press release Monday.

“UNAMID calls on all parties involved in this latest round of fighting to show restraint and use the peace process to resolve all outstanding issues. This is the only course of action that can satisfy the interests of the people of Darfur,” he added.

The Mission further reminded all the parties “of their unilateral commitment to a ceasefire which was decided in goodwill with a view to advancing the peace process”, saying its personnel in the vicinity of the clashes have been put on high alert.

“The Mission has dispatched verification patrols and is collecting information by other means from areas mentioned in incoming reports,” it added.

DESTROYING ARMY CONVOY

Meanwhile, the SLM-MM and the SLM-Transitional Council Monday said they destroyed a government military convoy at Adoula area, in the locality of Kalmando, North Darfur on Sunday evening.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the rebel groups said their fighters “managed to inflict heavy losses on the enemy, killing more than 68 troops, including the commander of the convoy and wounding more than 80 others”.

It added that 23 vehicles were destroyed and 8 four-wheel Land Cruiser vehicles have been seized.

The Sudanese army didn’t comment on the claims.

CAPTURING REBEL FIGHTERS

On the other hand, officials in North Darfur Monday said a number of SLM-MM elements have been captured on the outskirts of Adoula mountains in the locality of Kalmando.

In press statements, Monday, commissioner of Twaisha locality, 150 kilometres south-east of El-Fasher, Abu Bakr Adam Ismail, said that the authorities arrested a number of SLM-MM elements who fled east of the Adoula mountains.

Also, the government paramilitary group Popular Defence Forces (PDF) in North Darfur announced the capture of 8 SLM-MM fighters including a Lieutenant Colonel at Gissat Jamat in the locality of Kalmando.