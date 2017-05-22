 
 
 
Darfur groups say they killed 214 government troops in recent clashes

May 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and a splinter group from the SLM- Abdel Wahid said they killed 214 government troops in recent clashes in North and East Darfur states on Friday 19 May.

In this handout photo provided by the SLM-MM, Minni Minnawi (L) and Nimir Abdel Rahman sign a coordination agreement between the two SLM factions in undisclosed area on 20 February 2015 (ST Photo)

In a joint statement, the SLM-MM and the SLM-Transitional Council said the enemy suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment in the battles that extended from the far north of Darfur to south and east Darfur.

The enemy lost 214 people of different ranks including the Rapid Support Forces Deputy Commander Hamdan al-Samih, who is also the cousin of SRF commander. he was killed in East Darfur Wadi Hawar battle, added the statement.

The joint statement issued 24 hours after the clashes indicate for the first time the participation of the SLM Transitional Council in the fighting. The group is led by Nimir Abdel Raman a former spokesperson of SLM-AW faction.

The SLM-MM and Transitional Council which is not part of any political process signed a coordination agreement in early 2015 but this is the major joint operation against the Sudanese government.

The government and SLM-MM traded accusation following Friday’s clashes of breaching a cessation of hostilities declared unilaterally by the two sides.

The government says the rebels who came from Libya attacked its forces on the border with the north African troubled country. It also says they attacked its forces in East Darfur.

However, the SLM-MM called to condemn the Sudanese government stressing it aggressed its fighters, pointing that RSF spokesperson said that their attack on the armed groups "was designed to curtail any move of the rebel forces including administrative or whatsoever".

The UNAMID, the only neutral observer on the ground, did not issue a statement on who launched the attack.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

