 
 
 
Monday 22 May 2017

Gbudue state forms Ebola monitoring task force

May 18, 2017 (YAMBIO) – The Government Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly states, has formed a task force to monitor an Ebola disease outbreak.

JPEG - 10.3 kb
Nurse treats a man suspected of carrying the Sudan strain of Ebola, Uganda (AFP)

The state health minister, Hussein Enoka said the task force, which comprises of other health partners, is mandated to monitor the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The taskforce, comprising of 17 members selected from various health institutions, will monitor and report Ebola related cases.

“We have formed our task force with the staff from the ministry of health in collaboration with WHO [World Health Organisation] to prepare to monitor the spread of Ebola to South Sudan,” said Hussein.

Ebola is a viral hemorrhagic fever of humans and other primates caused by ebolaviruses. Its signs and symptoms start between two days and three weeks after contracting the virus with a fever, sore throat, muscular pain, and headaches

According to the minister, government and its partners have provided a mobile clinic, which would continue to move along borders to check if those crossing had any symptoms of Ebola.

Even if the place with a suspected outbreak of Ebola was found a thousand miles away from the boarder, precautionary measures will be taken care of ahead of time, stressed Enoka, adding that major entry points into South Sudan like Ezo, Ri-yubu, Sakure and Nabiapai in Yambio will be closely monitored at people cross to the young nation.

Last week, WHO declared an outbreak in neighbouring DRC after dozens of people where confirmed dead from the deadly virus.

However, although no case of Ebola has been reported in South Sudan, the government has put in place stringent measures that will curb the spread of the deadly disease into the war-torn nation.

(ST)

  • 22 May 09:59, by The Jewish of the Nation

    Dear readers of this news; please let us join hands together to advocates for the fight of Ebola. Let us look at how are country is facing an enormous challenges. I hope majority of South Sudanese must have learned from WEST AFRICA - EBOLA cases of 2014 where a good number of lives were lost in untimely manner.

