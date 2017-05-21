3 persons killed in South Darfur ammunition depot blast

May 21, 2017 (NYALA) - Three people were killed and more than 20 others injured on Sunday after an explosion in an ammunition depot belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State.
Sudan Tribune correspondent in Nyala said the blast sent explosive projectiles and bullets for long distances killing one resident at Raig neighbourhood and two children at Al-Masanei neighbourhood.
He pointed out that the deafening sound of the blast sent panic waves among the civilian population who rushed for shelter, saying the forces have been heavily deployed on the streets of Nyala.
According to him, 22 injured have been rushed to Nyala Hospital, expecting the number of the wounded may increase in the coming hours.
Last April, a similar explosion occurred in an ammunition depot belonging to the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) west of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan killing two people and injuring thirteen others.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)
Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)
Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)
MORE