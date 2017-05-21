 
 
 
3 persons killed in South Darfur ammunition depot blast

A shell fell in the street of a neighbourhood near the site of the explosion in Nyala, South Darfur on 21 May 2017 (ST)
May 21, 2017 (NYALA) - Three people were killed and more than 20 others injured on Sunday after an explosion in an ammunition depot belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State.

Sudan Tribune correspondent in Nyala said the blast sent explosive projectiles and bullets for long distances killing one resident at Raig neighbourhood and two children at Al-Masanei neighbourhood.

He pointed out that the deafening sound of the blast sent panic waves among the civilian population who rushed for shelter, saying the forces have been heavily deployed on the streets of Nyala.

According to him, 22 injured have been rushed to Nyala Hospital, expecting the number of the wounded may increase in the coming hours.

Last April, a similar explosion occurred in an ammunition depot belonging to the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) west of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan killing two people and injuring thirteen others.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

