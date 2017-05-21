 
 
 
Sunday 21 May 2017

RSF militia says they killed Minnawi forces commander in N Darfur clashes

RSF militiamen (Sudanreeves.org photo)
May 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed they killed the commander of the Sudan Liberation Movement Minni Minnaxwi (SLM-MM) during fierce clashes in North Darfur State on Saturday.

The RSF has managed to defeat the rebels and kill SLM-MM General Commander Juma Mundi, said RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) in statements to the official news agency SUNA on Saturday evening.

He added they also killed and captured a number of SLM-MM fighters without providing the details, seized six armoured vehicles and a number of armed vehicles with all their military equipment.

Hametti said they lost four militaries, including Colonel Hamdan al-Samih and a number of wounded.

The two parties traded accusations of breaching a unilateral cessation of hostilities they declared since last year.

The government says the rebels entered into the region from Libya where Khartoum claim they are based, while the SLM-MM says the government forces attacked their positions in North Darfur state.

The Sudanese government, Justice and Equality Movement and SLM-MM expressed willingness to resume peace talks in an informal consultations-meeting in Berlin on Friday 19 May.

The warring parties in the western Sudan diverge on the reference to the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur which is rejected by the two armed groups while the government says it is now part of the constitution.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

