South Sudan armed opposition deny replacing leader Machar with wife

May 20, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) have dismissed reports that their leader Riek Machar was replaced with his wife.

Angelina Teny addressing the international Women’s Day in Juba, March 6, 2013 (ST)

Social media was recently awash with new that Angelina Teny had allegedly been appointed acting chairperson of the armed opposition movement.

But Machar’s press secretary Lam Kuei Lam denied the veracity of the said document, describing it as “fake and forgery”.

He called on all supporters, members of the movement and South Sudanese not to believe the "fake" document, claiming Angelina was the SPLM-IO’s acting chairperson.

“The document being circulated on social media about the appointment of Madam Angelina Jany Teny, as acting chairperson of the movement (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar Teny, is a fake document,” Kuei wrote on Facebook.

The document, rebel officials say, could have been circulated by government officials. Such a document is similar to the ones supporters of the government of President Salva Kiir have always circulated, purporting them to have been done by Machar.

Political analysts have always interpreted the motive for the circulation of faked documents in the name of Machar as part of the political campaign using propaganda to foment discontent within the leadership, with view aimed at encouraging split and disintegration into ethnic and family factions unable to challenge the government.

Such political machinations are designed to weaken the support base of Machar as the leader of the movement and to portray him as someone selfish and pursuing personal interest in the name of advocating for change and democracy while his actions in appointments shows the opposite.

(ST)