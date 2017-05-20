 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 20 May 2017

UN agencies release new report on human right violations in South Sudan’s Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS convoy arrives to Yei to assess the situation in the town following recent reports of conflict in the area on November 7, 2016 (UNMISS Photo).
May 19, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations has released a new report on the human rights violations and abuses against civilians in Yei town in Central Equatoria stressing it may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

The report which is jointly released by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) covers the period of July 2016 and January 2017.

Yei had been a largely peaceful town, with between 200,000 and 300,000 residents of many different ethnicities, until July 2016, when violence erupted between Government and opposition forces, which led to the departure of opposition leader Riek Machar into the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The conflict in Yei, in particular, highlights the startling level of impunity in South Sudan, which has fed successive cycles of violence across the country,” said the report, which contains the findings of an in-depth investigation into violations committed in and around the Central Equatoria town, located 150 kilometres southwest of the capital, Juba.

The report documents 114 cases where the SPLA and allied militias arbitrarily killed civilians for their alleged support to the SPLM/A In Opposition.

These cases included attacks on funerals and indiscriminate shelling of civilians; cases of sexual violence perpetrated against women and girls, including those fleeing fighting; often committed in front of the victims’ families and with a shocking degree of brutality, said the report.

The UNMISS and HCR pointed that the rebel groups are also responsible for human rights abuses. "The extent of these abuses remains unclear given the Government prevented HRD from accessing areas where armed opposition forces were active".

The two bodies reiterated their call to end the war and urged the transitional government led by President Salva Kiir to investigate and prosecute those believed to be responsible for gross human rights violations and abuses.

The Transitional Government of National Unity "must also ensure that victims whose human rights have been violated have access to an effective remedy, including just, fair and gender-sensitive reparations," the report says.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 May 09:38, by Lango2010

    the UN all UN Agencies are really trying hard to make their Occupation in South Sudan a reality. creating situation always on both Government and Opposition, i personally blame the waring parties for not stopping the war and bring peace to our beloved citizen. do our leaders want our country need to give this nation to the evils nations? how shall we be after that?

    repondre message

    • 20 May 09:45, by Lango2010

      our politicians leaders in government, In Opposition and other political parties must pave way for peace and return our people from neighbouring countries, and denounce violence as a way forward. then we must prevent this thugs from the west from occupying our country. the interest of the UN, UNMISS NGOs is on our resources not on stability of our country.Colonialization of Africa still on progres

      repondre message

      • 20 May 10:06, by Kuch

        Lango2010, Whenever I see all these nonsense of the UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and human rights business bullshits about South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. I am almost consumed by anger. The US, the UK, France, the UN, their NGOs & some criminals in between use the UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & human rights as their neo-colonialism tool to crawl their>>>

        repondre message

        • 20 May 10:24, by Kuch

          evil selves into countries with resources to plunder them. The US, the UK, their UN, their creepy NGOs & some of their allies are now the real oppositions against the govt of South Sudan. Mr. Lango2010, what the US, the UK, their UN and their NGOs love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And we are going to show the evils how the absolute contempt we have towards them>>>

          repondre message

          • 20 May 10:38, by Kuch

            We have some of our fools in our country who want the evils white Americans, English people and their evil juus with their damn humanitarian aid bullshits in their villages. But these fools must be very extra careful. The US, the UK, the UN, their NGOs and some of their allies want to occupy & colonize our country & our people on the disguise of the UN, humanitarian aid, donation, peacekeeping>>>

            repondre message

            • 20 May 10:44, by southsudan

              My friends there is no smoke without fire. Again, shame to see a country displace its own people. They have gone back to Northern Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia as refugees again.

              repondre message

            • 20 May 10:53, by Kuch

              and human rights business scams. We are going to bomb the damn UNIMISS and everything that is connected to evil white Americans, English people and their evil juus with their usual dirty intrigues out of our country. Fellows, sharpen your damn spears. What the US, the UK, the UN, their NGOs and their allies are shopping for in our country is not going to end very well.

              repondre message

          • 20 May 10:42, by southsudan

            Hatred towards the west and those who are trying to help will not solve your problems in South Sudan. Again, talk to your leaders and let them know that war will not take them anywhere. South Sudanese have abused their own people. The reports written by these agencies speaks the truth and the truth always can set others free.

            repondre message

            • 20 May 10:59, by Kuch

              SouthSouth, take your damn white evils into your own village, but we would want to know that village of yours fool. Who says the evil white Americans, English people and their evil juus are here to help us. The are evils are the ones behind the current damn mess in our country in the first place. Why did the fools from Yei town rebelled & killed the innocents road users in the first place?

              repondre message

              • 20 May 11:24, by southsudan

                Again, refrain from using bad language against people. Please be constructive and civilized if you want to change the world and make a difference. Anger towards others who are there to help will not solve the situation in South Sudan. We are already in your country helping and will continue help because these are values that we have.

                repondre message

              • 20 May 11:25, by southsudan

                Come kick us out if you think you have that mandate. Sorry to say but the truth speaks to its self.

                repondre message

              • 20 May 12:56, by South South

                Kuch,

                southsudan is not from South Sudan. He is from Sudan, so he has not village in South Sudan. I just want you to know that. He is called Southsudan, not SouthSouth.

                repondre message

              • 20 May 13:30, by Mr Point

                Why would rich countries of the West care about a poor country like South Sudan?
                South Sudan spends all its wealth to buy arms so that part of the population can make war on the other part.
                South Sudan is in debt to pay suppliers of murder weapons.

                It is better than just wasting money on schools and hospitals and tractors. Isn’t it?

                repondre message

  • 20 May 11:50, by koang mi kei

    UN may be going crazy by always releasing Human right violation without implementation of what they are releasing there is already Human right violation what do they need again if they are not the part of business which make us suffer in south Sudan shame on you release condemn sanction we are tied of them without action

    repondre message

    • 20 May 13:08, by Mr Point

      You should have asked someone with education to help you with your ignorant and badly written expression.
      Maybe you think it is a good thing that Kiir rules unconstitutionally, sends troops to commits crimes and cause civilian to starve.
      But ask yourself this: what was Garang rebelling against?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.