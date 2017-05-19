Over seven people killed outside South Sudan’s Yambio

May 19, 2017 (YAMBIO) – At least seven people have been killed in Rirangu Payam of Yambio County by unknown gunmen during the past two days creating panic among farmers in South Sudan’s Gbudue State

Members of the SSLMN and South Sudan government in Yambio April 02, 2016 (ST)

An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune on Friday that many people have been killed by unidentified armed men in uniform in Rirangu. The victims are mostly the farmers who went to the area to cultivate their lands.

“Over seven people have been killed by unknown men wearing military uniform in Rirangu area (...) and I have seen five bodies being brought to Yambio town on Motorcycles and more bodies still lying on the ground,” he said.

The Source said, there was heavy gunshot during the past two days and the farmers returned, running, to the town fearing for their lives stressing the gunmen were shooting indiscriminately killing civilians in a brutal way.

He mentioned that people along the road are pointing an accusing figure at government forces heading to Rirangu where armed group under Alfred Futiyo were based saying they confused between civilians who are cultivating in the area and the armed group.

Efforts to reach the state government officials for comment on the allegation were fruitless.

Calm has returned to Yambio since several months now and the hostile area of Rirangu was also pacified after an appeal from the Governor of Gbudue State Daniel Badagbu to silence the guns and join him to bring peace in the state and to end the suffering of civilians.

Many people have been killed, properties were looted, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes to the IDPs camp or seeking refuge outside South Sudan.

The killing in Rirangu surprised people who are living in the town because hundreds of armed elements continue to surrender to the government while the security situation has improved greatly.

(ST)