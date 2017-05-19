Ethiopian institutions hit by global cyber attacks



By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

May 17, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - A number of Ethiopian institutions were affected by a global cyber attack which hit some 155 countries, Ethiopia Information Network Security Agency (INSA) disclosed on Thursday.

INSA, a government body tasked to defend threats against country’s Information Technology (IT) infrastructures said various government owned and private institutions were hit by a computer virus called "WannaCry Malware" or "Decrypt WannaCry".

The state-run Telecom company, Industries and hospitals were few among others affected by the computer virus.

INSA, however, didn’t reveal the levels of damage caused to the institutions by the latest cyber attack.

According to INSA, the virus particularly affected institutions that use Windows operating systems and advised on those institutions to update it to avert dangers of cyber threats which are considered to continue.

INSA called on institutions seeking help to upgrade their Windows operating systems to contact INSA on toll-free local number 933 or email to ethiocert@insa.gov.et to get the necessary support.

It also warned them from opening email messages sent from unknown address.

Ethiopia is one of the 11 African countries targeted by the latest cyber attack.

Officials say the horn of Africa’s nation has been hit by 256 cyber attacks during the past six months.

Last year, INSA introduced counter cyber attack solutions to banks enabling the financial firms to detect threats ahead of attacks.

(ST)