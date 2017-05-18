Sudan freezes assets of people linked to terrorism

May 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Counterterrorism Authority (NCA) Wednesday disclosed it has frozen bank accounts of unnamed persons linked to terrorist activities and included them in the UN Security Council Sanctions List.

The Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) in Khartoum (Photo: Reuters)

The European Union (EU) has held a two-day workshop in Khartoum under the title “Combating Terrorism and Money Laundering” from 17 to 18 May to enhance the efficiency of the regular forces, judicial organs and central banks.

The head of the NCA and chairman of the Technical Committee for Combating Terrorism Financing, Brig. Gen. Muawiya Madani, told reporters on the sidelines of the workshop that they froze assets of persons suspected of having links to terrorist activities and included them the UN Security Council Sanctions List.

He pointed that the NCA conducted a thorough investigation regarding those suspected persons and froze bank accounts belonging to their Sudanese agent who oversees their funds.

Madani also revealed that preliminary investigations are underway regarding some additional suspected persons, saying the case will be referred to the prosecution after completion of investigation in a prelude to file criminal charges against them.

He said the decision to freeze these funds comes in implementation of the Council of Minister’s decree pertaining to terrorism financing and money laundering which adapts to international resolutions in this regard.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international agency on combating money laundering and terrorism financing, in 2015 removed Sudan from its blacklist, saying the east-African nation is no longer a threat to the integrity of the international financial system.

Sudanese parliament adopted in June 2014 a law to combat money laundering and terrorism financing that contained articles related to consolidating investigations and financial intelligence which is the enforcement mechanism that receives notifications and information from financial institutions and other parties.

