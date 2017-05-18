 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 May 2017

Kiir says national dialogue would not attend those who refuse to join it

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kenyan President Kenyatta shakes hands with Rebecca Garang and other S. Sudan leaders. on 25 June 2015 (Photo PSCU)
May 18, 2017 (JUBA) – President Salva Kiir Thursday said that the national dialogue process will start with those are ready to take part, insisting that the others can join it later on but he would not delay it further.

“Those who are available will be sworn in on Monday, May 22, 2017. Those who are not around will be sworn in as and when they come because the process cannot be postponed,” said President Kiir on Thursday.

Different opposition figures including the widow of the late SPLM leader John Garang de Mabior, Kosti Manibe, and Majak D’ Agoot, declined to join the process after their appointment by the President citing the lack of prior consultation and the need for confidence building measures before to hold it.

Kiir pointed out the country’s’ needs to be guided by the values of peace and national reconciliation as a way of observing the spirit of Lent.

The President went on to emphasising on the values of Christianity.

“The fundamental values of Christianity, such as love of the neighbour, forgiveness, reconciliation and peace, transcend the religious domain to be guiding values of our South Sudanese society because they are shared by all of us, regardless of our differences,” he added.

The head of state said that the national dialogue would be an opportunity and a process for deep reflection on the values and principles which bind the South Sudanese leadership.

President Kiir made the remarks on Thursday to members of the organising committee who have been tasked with various responsibilities to make necessary arrangements for the swearing-in of dialogue committee members.

Peace in the country has been unattainable and is constantly threatened but the fractures within the leadership of the major armed opposition parties and within the government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 May 00:12, by Tower in lowland

    voiceless

    repondre message

  • 19 May 00:17, by Malakal county Simon

    It’s doesn’t matter, because no body want to be part of that bogus national dialogue of yours anyway!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.