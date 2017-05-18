Kiir says national dialogue would not attend those who refuse to join it



May 18, 2017 (JUBA) – President Salva Kiir Thursday said that the national dialogue process will start with those are ready to take part, insisting that the others can join it later on but he would not delay it further.

“Those who are available will be sworn in on Monday, May 22, 2017. Those who are not around will be sworn in as and when they come because the process cannot be postponed,” said President Kiir on Thursday.

Different opposition figures including the widow of the late SPLM leader John Garang de Mabior, Kosti Manibe, and Majak D’ Agoot, declined to join the process after their appointment by the President citing the lack of prior consultation and the need for confidence building measures before to hold it.

Kiir pointed out the country’s’ needs to be guided by the values of peace and national reconciliation as a way of observing the spirit of Lent.

The President went on to emphasising on the values of Christianity.

“The fundamental values of Christianity, such as love of the neighbour, forgiveness, reconciliation and peace, transcend the religious domain to be guiding values of our South Sudanese society because they are shared by all of us, regardless of our differences,” he added.

The head of state said that the national dialogue would be an opportunity and a process for deep reflection on the values and principles which bind the South Sudanese leadership.

President Kiir made the remarks on Thursday to members of the organising committee who have been tasked with various responsibilities to make necessary arrangements for the swearing-in of dialogue committee members.

Peace in the country has been unattainable and is constantly threatened but the fractures within the leadership of the major armed opposition parties and within the government.

