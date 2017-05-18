 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 May 2017

SPLA denies involvement in communal feud between Jonglei and Pibor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 17, 2017(BOR) - A South Sudanese army official has denied the use of military assets in the recent communal fight by Dinka Bor youth against Murle.

JPEG - 13.4 kb
The map of Jonglei state in red

General Malual Majok, the deputy commander of division eight, told reporters Tuesday that his troops were neither directly nor indirectly involved in the fight.

His response come after some chiefs in Pibor claimed Dinka Bor youth, were allegedly armed by division eight in Malaual-chat, located in the outskirts of Bor.

“We denied this; we considered it to be nonsense. We are a national army. The troops in Pibor belong to us, they are brigade 23, of division eight, and the commanding officers came from different communities in South Sudan. We have Murle in the army headquarter here in Bor, even in Yuai; we have one among the top commanders there. Among my guards, there are Murle,” said Majok.

“We don’t get involved in the civilian conflicts, so we just ignored it because it was a lam accusation”, he further told reporters at his base in Bor Tuesday.

Last week, the Murle chiefs asked the first vice president, Taban Deng, to give them division nine headquarters to be stationed in Pibor to arm them to the same level with Dinka Bor. They also threatened to kill one of commanders of division eight, General Majur Aleer, who accompanied the delegations, accusing him of providing weapons and ammunition to the Dinka Bor youth.

The SPLA in Bor said they only need peace among the communities so that the youth from all the states join to defense the country.

ILLEGAL MARKET FOR WEAPONS

In April and May, thousands of small arms, had found their way to Bor from different communities in former Lakes state. The youth from Lakes crossed to Bor with their weapons and ammunitions and sell them local to Dinka Bor youth.

A security agent, who spoke to Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, said the weapons’ illegal market had grown in and around Bor. An Avtomate Kalashnikova 1947 or AK47, he said, was currently being sold at between SSP30, 000 to SSP50, 000 depending on whether it was an old or new one.

“Other weapons like Russian made PKM machine guns cost between SSP195, 000 to SPP200,000 (about $2,000),” the security official said, further disclosing that the price of rocket launchers, Degtyaryova-Shpagina Krupnokaliberny (DShK), a type of machine gun firing the 12.7 X 108mm cartridge, also commonly known as Twelve (12), and mortar bombs could cost more than SSP300,000.

He however said although the government is working towards ending illegal dealings in arms, security personnel find it increasingly difficult to make arrests.

Ateng Deng, a Dinka Bor youth member, blames those arming the Murle for instigating the conflict that has destabilised the region for decades.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 May 09:02, by Dengda

    let Murlei youth declared that they have been defeated in confrontation or else, Jonglei youth sold their remaining cattle to acquired the same weapon you have been using since Cobra faction refused to integrated into national army which will caused them the disarmament opted to settle for Murlei tradition of stealing, raiding and abduction of children. Jonglei are seldom to react.

    repondre message

    • 18 May 09:06, by Dengda

      But when they did, it mean business, remember your provocative statement "we went there and took those and children if you them, come and get it by yourself" this what provoked Jonglei youth and they still standby that. Current sequences withdrwal it a show of how being good citizen whom being abide by the law of state or else face to face show off is the last resort remain.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.